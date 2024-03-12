In Pictures

Israel War on Gaza

Palestinians break fast without ‘joy of Ramadan’ as Israel attacks grind on

Palestinians in Gaza mark a joyless iftar on the first day of Ramadan, against a backdrop of famine and displacement.

A boy walks past a Palestinian woman sitting at a camp for displaced people backdropped by the minarets of a mosque, on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Rafah
A boy walks past a Palestinian woman sitting at a camp for displaced people in Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Published On 12 Mar 2024

The first day of Ramadan arrived on Monday like others for Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza: stalked by famine and disease, shivering in tents and threatened by bombs.

As the Muslim world welcomed the holy month and its customary daytime fast, many Gaza Palestinians faced bombardment that saw residents once more search through the rubble of destroyed homes for survivors and bodies.

A United Nations report, citing the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, said 25 people have now died from malnutrition and dehydration, most of them children, more than five months into fighting between Israel and Hamas.

The UN has reported particular difficulty in accessing northern Gaza for deliveries of food and other aid. Throughout the territory, people are feeling shortages even more during Ramadan.

In Gaza’s southern border city of Rafah, where 1.5 million people have sought refuge, the usually-generous iftar meal, marking the end of the day’s fast, was replaced by “canned food and beans”, said displaced Khan Younis resident Mohammad al-Masry.

“We didn’t prepare anything. What do displaced people have?” al-Masry said. “We don’t feel the joy of Ramadan … Look at the people staying in tents in the cold.”

“We don’t know what we are going to eat to break the fast,” Zaki Abu Mansour, 63, said inside his tent. “I have only a tomato and a cucumber … and I have no money to buy anything.”

Fighting raged across Gaza, even as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for “silencing the guns” during the Muslim holy month and said he was “appalled and outraged that conflict is continuing”.

Hamas authorities reported at least 67 people killed since Sunday, with more than 40 air strikes across the territory.

Despite widespread deprivation, some found ways to celebrate Ramadan’s start, fashioning meagre decorations and distributing traditional lanterns between their tents.

In Rafah, dozens offered prayers in the ruins of a mosque hit by an Israeli air strike just days ago.

Many of Rafah’s displaced are sheltered in a sea of makeshift tents. They sat on the ground between the structures, under a string of decorative lights, to break their fast.

A Palestinian girl holds a bowl of beans before an iftar meal
A Palestinian girl holds a bowl of beans before the iftar meal, the breaking of fast, on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a camp for displaced people in Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Displaced Palestinians prepare an iftar meal
Displaced Palestinians prepare the iftar meal inside a tent in Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Displaced Palestinians prepare an iftar meal
Displaced Palestinians bake bread before the iftar meal in Rafah. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Displaced Palestinians prepare an iftar meal
Aid groups have been warning of the risk of famine in Gaza for weeks, and the United Nations has reported particular difficulty in accessing the territory's north for deliveries of food and other aid. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
A displaced Palestinian man prays before breaking the fast
A displaced man prays before breaking the fast on the first day of Ramadan in Rafah. [Said Khatib/AFP]
A displaced Palestinian man prays before breaking the fast
In Rafah, dozens offered prayers on Ramadan's first day in the ruins of a mosque hit by an Israeli air strike just days ago. [Said Khatib/AFP]
The Palestinian Al-Naji family prepare to break their fast
The al-Naji family prepare to break their fast sitting amid the ruins of their home in Deir el-Balah. [AFP]
The Palestinian Al-Naji family prepare to break their fast
The al-Naji family eat an iftar meal. With aid entering Gaza by truck far below pre-war levels, and people increasingly desperate, foreign governments have turned to airdrops and are now trying to open a maritime aid corridor from Cyprus. [AFP]
Palestinians share an iftar meal
Palestinians share an iftar meal on the first day of Ramadan, at a camp for displaced people in Rafah. [Said Khatib/AFP]