Palestinians rush to shore as aircraft drop aid into Gaza amid Israel war

Gaza’s 2.3 million people are reliant on ‘woefully inadequate’ food aid to survive, according to UN.

Palestinians gather on a beach in the hope of getting aid airdropped over southern Gaza. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Published On 28 Feb 2024

Thousands of Palestinians from the southern Gaza Strip gathered at the shore after aircraft dropped food aid.

Despite some of the aid dropped on Tuesday landing in the sea, people waded into the water to try to retrieve it while others boarded small boats.

Residents of the Gaza Strip, totalling about 2.3 million, face dire circumstances, with food supplies growing scarce. Israel’s blockade of the enclave prevents aid from entering northern Gaza, while only dribs and drabs are being delivered across the rest of the territory.

Famine is “imminent” in northern Gaza, the World Food Programme has warned. Aid agencies report they have been unable to deliver supplies there since January 23, as Israel continues its five-month war against the Palestinian armed group Hamas.

Amid the struggle of aid agencies to cope, other bodies have called for help. The aid on Tuesday was dropped with the participation of the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths last week wrote to the Security Council calling on members to act to prohibit “the use of starvation of civilian population as a method of warfare”.

Nearly two million Palestinians have been internally displaced within the territory, which has been under an Israeli blockade for 17 years.

A rise in malnutrition among children and pregnant and breastfeeding women poses a grave threat to health, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on February 19.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas-led attack on October 7. Nearly 30,000 people are reported to have been killed to date.

About 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. There are acute shortages of clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Aid is airdropped over southern Gaza. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Palestinians wait for humanitarian aid airdrop at the beach in Deir el-Balah. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
The flow of aid entering Gaza has declined dramatically amid the Isreal-Hamas war. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
A Jordanian military aircraft drops humanitarian aid over Rafah and Khan Younis. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Despite some of the aid landing in the sea, people strived to reach it while others used small boats. [Anadolu]
Aid remains blocked from entering northern Gaza by Israeli forces, and only enters the rest of the territory in dribs and drabs. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
An aerial view of Palestinians gathering on a beach in the hope of getting aid airdropped over Gaza. [Amjad Abu Sharia/Reuters]