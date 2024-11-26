In Pictures

Gallery|Protests

Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistan’s Islamabad

Police use tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters who defied a ban to march inside the country’s capital.

Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistani capital
A policeman in Islamabad fires rubber bullets to disperse supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a protest to demand the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Published On 26 Nov 2024

Supporters seeking the release of Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan broke through a ring of shipping containers locking down the capital, Islamabad, battled police, and ignored a government threat to respond with gunfire.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds on Tuesday, with reports of several people killed in clashes. Dozens more were injured, including journalists who were attacked by Khan’s supporters, who also beat a videographer covering the protests for The Associated Press news agency and broke his camera.

Shortly after midnight, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi threatened security forces would respond with live fire if protesters fired weapons at them.

“If they again fire bullets, the bullet will be responded with the bullet,” he said.

Khan, who has been in jail for more than a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases, remains popular. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party says the cases are politically motivated.

Authorities say only the judiciary can order the release of Khan, who was ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in parliament. He has been imprisoned since his first conviction in a corruption case in August 2023 and sentenced in several other cases.

Khan’s supporters were about 10km (6.2 miles) from their destination, the city’s Red Zone where key government buildings are located. Naqvi said the PTI rejected a government offer to rally on the outskirts of Islamabad.

In a bid to foil the protest, police have arrested more than 4,000 supporters of Khan since Friday and suspended mobile and internet services in some parts of the country. On Thursday, a court prohibited rallies in the capital and Naqvi said anyone violating the ban would be arrested.

Travelling between Islamabad and other cities has become nearly impossible because of shipping containers blocking the roads. All educational institutions remain closed.

The PTI relies heavily on social media to demand Khan’s release and uses messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to share information, including details of events.

Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistani capital
PTI supporters march towards Islamabad. [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Advertisement
Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistani capital
Khan's supporters shout slogans as they march towards Islamabad after breaching a police barricade. [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistani capital
Pakistan's capital was under lockdown, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets. [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistani capital
A policeman pelts stones to disperse protesters. [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistani capital
Police fire tear gas canisters during the protests. [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistani capital
The government was in talks with the PTI to avoid any further violence, officials said. [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Advertisement
Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistani capital
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters that the government was willing to allow Khan's supporters to rally on the outskirts of Islamabad. He threatened extreme measures if they entered the city to protest. [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Pakistan Lockdown
Police fire rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters in Islamabad. [Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]