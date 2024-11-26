Live updatesLive updates,
Pakistan protests live: Police fire tear gas at Imran Khan’s supporters
At least six security personnel killed opposition supporters march on the capital seeking the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Video Duration 02 minutes 07 seconds
- Thousands of supporters of Imran Khan seeking the release of the former Pakistan prime minister defy roadblocks and tear gas to march to the gates of the capital, Islamabad, which has been locked down since late Saturday.
- At least four paramilitary rangers and two policemen have been killed and dozens injured in clashes between security forces and members of Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) since Monday, according to the interior ministry.