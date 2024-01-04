In Pictures

Photos: Palestinians flee Nuseirat refugee camp once again amid attacks

Residents say the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders as it continues to intensify attacks on the area.

Many among the displaced people, already grappling with the consequences of previous evacuations. [AbdelHakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
By Abdelhakim Abu Riash
Published On 4 Jan 2024

Central Gaza Strip — Relentless Israeli bombardment in the Nuseirat refugee camp has forced hundreds of Palestinians to once again flee from the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli attacks pounded the area on Tuesday, forcing residents to flee.

Some left on foot and on donkey-pulled carts amid a lack of much-needed fuel. The streets were muddy and flooded after a night of heavy rain.

Others stacked mattresses, blankets and other essentials on the top of small vehicles as they headed towards Deir el-Balah and Rafah.

They said the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders as it continues to intensify attacks on the area.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 207 people were killed over a 24-hour period.

The evacuation comes days after the Israeli army ordered residents to flee parts of the Nuseirat camp, as well as the Bureij refugee camp.

Those who fled used a smaller road inside the camp, instead of the main Salah al-Din Street that stretches across the length of Gaza.

Israeli soldiers, tanks, and snipers remain stationed there. In previous evacuations, Palestinians fleeing parts of northern Gaza have been arrested, shot at and even killed – despite it being declared as a safe route by the Israeli army.

Many among the displaced people, already grappling with the consequences of previous evacuations during the nearly 90 days of conflict, believe that these latest orders further intensify the humanitarian crisis.

Many are crammed inside the Rafah governorate in southern Gaza. The health ministry has warned that disease there is spreading amid a lack of supplies, medicine, clean water and fuel.

UN-run schools, which have become shelters, are also overcrowded.

The United Nations says nearly 1.9 million people have now been displaced – more than 80 percent of the Gaza Strip’s pre-war population.

Southern areas including Deir el-Balah and Rafah face continuing bombardment from Israeli artillery and warplanes, rendering no place safe for evacuees.

Displaced citizens carry their belongings as they once again flee to the south following a night of heavy bombardment. [AbdelHakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Mattresses are seen stacked on top of a vehicle, along with other essentials, as it passes by a destroyed building in central Gaza. [AbdelHakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
A woman uses a wheelchair to push her belongings through the flooded roads of Nuseirat refugee camp. [AbdelHakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Families escape on foot amid widespread destruction as a result of Israeli bombardment. [AbdelHakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
People are stacked on donkey-pulled carts as they flee destroyed areas of the camp. [AbdelHakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
A man carries a mattress on his back. The latest call for evacuation comes as Israeli ground troops continue to battle Palestinian fighters in southern and central Gaza. [AbdelHakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
A man is pushing a wheelchair that is carrying his belongings. Many residents have already been internally displaced several times since October 7. [AbdelHakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Residents have resulted to using donkey-pulled carts as a mode of transportation amid a severe lack of much-needed fuel, which Israel has largely banned from entering the enclave. [AbdelHakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
The United Nations says nearly 1.9 million people have now been displaced – more than 80 percent of the Gaza Strip’s pre-war population. [AbdelHakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
More than 22,000 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the latest offensive, including at least 9,200 children. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Residents have said there is no safe place to shelter in even after evacuating several times. [AbdelHakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]