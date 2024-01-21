In Pictures

Wounded Palestinians treated on French warship off Egyptian shore

Hundreds of people from Gaza have been treated in a French field hospital aboard a ship off the coast of Egypt.

A Palestinian boy sits on a bed as he receives treatment at the hospital onboard the French ship amphibious helicopter carrier Dixmude as it docks, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the city of Al-Arish, Sinai peninsula, Egypt
A Palestinian boy sits on a bed as he receives treatment at the hospital on board the French ship Dixmude. [Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]
The Dixmude, a French helicopter carrier, has been docked in the Egyptian port of El Arish, 50 km (30 miles) west of the Gaza Strip, since November. The vessel is equipped with wards, operating theatres and 70 medical staff.

Nearly 120 injured people have been hospitalised on board, while hundreds more have been seen for outpatient consultations, including follow-ups on injuries and psychiatric issues, said Captain Alexandre Blonce, calling it an “unprecedented mission”.

Israeli forces launched all-out war to eliminate Hamas, the Palestinian group that governs Gaza, after its fighters carried out a surprise attack on southern Israel. At least 1,139 people were killed in the October 7 attack, according to an Al Jazeera tally based on Israeli statistics, and some 240 others were seized as hostages and taken back to the enclave.

More than 25,000 people have been killed in the Israeli assault on Gaza, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian authorities.

Palestinians in Gaza have struggled to get medical care at home as tens of thousands have been wounded, with most of Gaza’s 36 hospitals no longer functioning, and those remaining operating at far over capacity, the World Health Organization says.

Israel has targeted the largest remaining hospitals, saying Hamas fighters are operating there, something Hamas denies.

Those lucky enough to cross into Egypt, like 16-year-old Ahmed Abu Daqqa, who was injured on November 1, faced long waits for medical care.

Doctors in Gaza “took out the shrapnel and put in two rods, but a month later they discovered more shrapnel in my knee. They told me they’ll handle it later because there were too many surgeries,” he said on board the Dixmude.

Abu Daqqa said he tried many times to get a transfer” before finally crossing into Egypt.

He was then able to undergo further surgery where the rods and shrapnel were removed and a resulting infection dealt with. He also received physical therapy.

Abu Daqqa and others on board the French ship were awaiting further transfers to hospitals in Egypt or abroad.

Italy sent a similar floating hospital to the Egyptian coast in December.

This photographe taken on January 21, 2024 shows a view of the French LHD Dixmude military ship, which serves as a hospital to treat wounded Palestinians, as it docks at the Egyptian port of Al-Arish
The French military ship, which serves as a hospital to treat wounded Palestinians, docks at the Egyptian port of El Arish. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]
Military medical personnel and Palestinian youth and children are seated onboard the French LHD Dixmude military ship, which serves as a hospital to treat wounded Palestinians, as it docks at the Egyptian port of Al-Arish on January 21
Military medical personnel and Palestinian youth and children are seated on board the ship. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]
A Palestinian youth pushes his wheelchair onboard the French LHD Dixmude military ship, which serves as a hospital to treat wounded Palestinians, as it docks at the Egyptian port of Al-Arish on January 21
A Palestinian teenager pushes his wheelchair on board the Dixmude. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]
A French naval officer stands next to a wounded Palestinian child at the hospital onboard the French ship amphibious helicopter carrier Dixmude as it docks, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the city of Al-Arish, Sinai peninsula, Egypt, January 21
A French naval officer stands next to Palestinian children playing cards. [Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]
A Palestinian youth, with a pin in his thigh, sits on a wheelchair onboard the French LHD Dixmude military ship, which serves as a hospital to treat wounded Palestinians, as it docks at the Egyptian port of Al-Arish on January 21
Nearly 120 injured people have been hospitalised on board. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]
Military medical personnel work onboard the French LHD Dixmude military ship
Military medical personnel work on board the ship. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]
A Palestinian child sits on wheelchairs onboard the French LHD Dixmude military ship, which serves as a hospital to treat wounded Palestinians, as it docks at the Egyptian port of Al-Arish on January 21
Hundreds of people have been seen for outpatient consultations, including follow-ups on injuries and psychiatric issues. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]
A French soldier and his dog patrols in front of the French LHD Dixmude military ship, which serves as a hospital to treat wounded Palestinians, as it docks at the Egyptian port of Al-Arish on January 21
A French soldier and his dog patrol in front of the ship. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]
A Palestinian child sits on a bed under a tent onboard the French LHD Dixmude military ship, which serves as a hospital to treat wounded Palestinians, as it docks at the Egyptian port of Al-Arish on January 21
Palestinians in Gaza - tens of thousands of whom have been wounded in the Israeli assault - have struggled to get medical care at home. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]
A child colours colouring pages at the hospital onboard the French ship amphibious helicopter carrier Dixmude as it docks, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the city of Al-Arish, Sinai peninsula, Egypt, January 21
A child colours pages on board the French ship. [Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]
Wounded Palestinian young women talk on their beds as they receive medical care onboard the French LHD Dixmude military ship
Wounded Palestinian young women chat as they receive medical care on board the Dixmude. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]