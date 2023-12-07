In Pictures

Humanitarian conditions in Gaza near collapse as Israeli attacks intensify

Cholera and gastroenteritis are rapidly spreading due to the congested conditions in southern Gaza.

Funeral prayers are held for Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Israel’s widening air and ground offensive in southern Gaza has displaced tens of thousands more Palestinians and worsened the territory’s already dire humanitarian conditions, with the fighting preventing the distribution of food, water and medicine outside a sliver of southern Gaza and new military evacuation orders squeezing people into ever-smaller areas of the south.

As the focus of the ground offensive moves down the Gaza Strip and into the second-largest city of Khan Younis, it is further shrinking the area where Palestinians can seek safety and pushing large numbers of people, many of whom have been forced to flee multiple times, towards the sealed-off border with Egypt.

While Israeli forces ordered residents to evacuate Khan Younis, much of the city’s population remains in place, along with large numbers who were displaced from northern Gaza and are unable to leave or are wary of fleeing to the disastrously overcrowded far south.

The United Nations says some 1.87 million people — more than 80 percent of the population of 2.3 million — have already fled their homes. Almost the entire population is now crowded into southern and central Gaza, dependent on aid.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that public order in Gaza could soon break down amid the complete collapse of the humanitarian system.

“The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region. Such an outcome must be avoided at all costs.”

Bushra Khalidi, a Ramallah-based legal expert and rights campaigner with international aid charity Oxfam, warned that Israel’s push to relocate Palestinians in Gaza to a small area in the south is making it impossible to deliver aid and driving up the risk of disease.

“Squeezing people into a space that is basically as big as London’s Heathrow airport … is inhumane and makes it impossible to distribute aid to people,” Khalidi told Al Jazeera. “Gaza was already overpopulated … [now] we’re talking about 1.8 million people in an airport.”

Khalidi added that cholera and gastroenteritis are rapidly spreading due to the congested conditions.

Israel’s offensive has killed at least 16,248 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.

Families mourn their dead at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital as Israeli attacks continue in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Doctors examine an injured Palestinian child, brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following an Israeli assault on al-Maghazi refugee camp in Deir el-Balah, Gaza. [Doaa Albaz/Anadolu via Getty Images]
People help an injured man following an Israeli attack in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
People use lights on their phones to search for victims amid the rubble of a smouldering building following an Israeli attack in Rafah. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A general view of destroyed buildings in the aftermath of Israeli attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp in north Gaza as residents and civil defence teams conduct search and rescue operations. [Mahmoud Sabbah/Anadolu]
Palestinians walk near Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza as they try to set up tents to shelter in amid non-stop Israeli attacks in Khan Younis. [Abed Zagout/Anadolu]
Displaced Palestinians who fled Khan Younis set up camp in Rafah further south near the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt. 'We have tens of thousands of families in the streets. They are already [sheltering] under random things – pieces of nylon and wood. It’s raining now. We will see the disaster,' says Adnan Abu Hasna, a representative of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
UNRWA's Adnan Abu Hasna says about 50 to 70 aid trucks entering Gaza daily via the Rafah border do not come close to meeting the needs of those displaced. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Thomas White, UNRWA’s Gaza chief, says the Israeli army is telling people to leave eastern Khan Younis, calling it a 'dangerous fighting zone'. 'They tell people to move to Rafah to receive assistance – but we are not able to provide for 100,000s of new IDPs [internally displaced people],' he says. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
The UNRWA has previously said it could see half a million people being displaced to Rafah. 'Rafah normally has a population of 280,000 and already hosting around 470,000 IDPs ... will not cope with a doubling of its IDP population,' White said earlier. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians collect food at a donation point provided by a charity group in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]