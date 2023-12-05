In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza’s second-largest city

Israeli forces step up their air and ground bombardment of southern Gaza, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians.

Wounded Palestinians are assisted at Nasser hospital,
Wounded Palestinians at Nasser hospital, following Israeli strikes on Ma'an school east of Khan Younis. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Published On 5 Dec 2023

Israel has intensified its bombardment in and around Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city, as ambulances and private cars raced to a local hospital carrying those wounded in this new phase of the war in the enclave.

Under pressure from the United States to prevent further mass casualties, Israel says it is being more precise as it widens its offensive into southern Gaza after obliterating much of the north. Aerial bombardment and the ground offensive have already driven three-quarters of the territory’s 2.3 million people from their homes.

At the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, ambulances brought dozens of injured people in throughout the night into early on Tuesday morning. At one point, a car pulled up and a man emerged carrying a young boy in a bloodied shirt whose hand had been blown off.

Israel has ordered people out of nearly two dozen neighbourhoods instead of the entire region, as it did in the north. But with most of Gaza’s population already packed into the south, cramming into United Nations shelters and homes, there are few places left to go. Israel has barred people who fled the north earlier in the war from returning.

Palestinians say that as Israel continues to attack across the besieged territory, there are no areas where they feel safe, and many fear that if they leave their homes they will never be allowed to return.

Wounded Palestinians lie on the floor at Nasser hospital
Wounded Palestinians lie on the floor at Nasser hospital. The medical facility has called for blood donations because of the high number of severely injured patients arriving every hour. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Wounded Palestinians are transported to Nasser hospital,
Wounded Palestinians are transported to Nasser hospital following Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
A wounded Palestinian child is brought into Nasser hospital,
A wounded Palestinian child is brought into Nasser hospital. Twenty-six of the 35 hospitals in Gaza are currently out of service. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
People stand near bodies of Palestinians who were killed during Israeli strikes on Ma'an school east of Khan Younis
People stand near bodies of Palestinians who were killed during Israeli strikes on Ma'an school east of Khan Younis. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
A Palestinian woman kneels near the body of a Palestinian person who was killed during Israeli strikes on Ma'an school east of Khan Younis
At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Wounded Palestinian children lie on the floor at Nasser hospital
Nasser hospital staff are stretched to their limits as casualties mount in southern Gaza, says UNICEF. Fifty-two of 72 primary healthcare clinics have shut down in Gaza. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
A wounded Palestinian child is assisted at Nasser hospital
Wounded Palestinian children at Nasser hospital. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]