Khan Younis hospital stretched by influx of patients as Israel bombs Gaza

Doctors Without Borders official says Nasser hospital in southern Gaza is receiving multiple severely injured patients nearly every hour.

Injured Palestinians, including children, are taken to the Nasser Hospital following the Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on December 4
Injured Palestinians, including children, are taken to Nasser hospital following the Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, on December 4. [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]
Published On 4 Dec 2023

The number of displaced people arriving at Nasser Medical Complex continues to increase, with new shelters being set up in the facility’s car park and many people sleeping on the ground in the open.

The hospital located in Khan Younis, where teams from Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) provide surgical care to patients with trauma and burn injuries, has also seen a constant influx of new patients, pushing its capacity to breaking point.

“The hospital has been receiving multiple severely injured patients nearly every hour,” said Chris Hook, MSF medical coordinator in Khan Younis. “With the situation as it is in the hospital – there is no available space any more – it really is a terrible situation. Everyone is genuinely worried about what will come next.”

Israel’s military said its fighter jets and helicopters struck targets in Gaza including “tunnel shafts, command centers and weapons storage facilities”. It acknowledged “extensive aerial attacks in the Khan Younis area”.

“In a military campaign that has lasted weeks, with only a brief respite, the speed and scale of the bombing continue to plumb the depths of brutality,” said MSF’s Hook. “Almost two million people are left without options. The only solution is an immediate and sustained ceasefire and the unrestricted supply of aid to the entirety of the Gaza Strip.”

Palestinian paramedics tend to Palestinians wounded during Israeli bombardment, as they arrive at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 4
Palestinian paramedics tend to people wounded during an Israeli bombardment, as they arrive at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis on Monday. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A Palestinian paramedic that was wounded during Israeli bombardment is helped onto a stretcher at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 4
A Palestinian paramedic who was wounded during an Israeli bombardment is helped onto a stretcher at Nasser hospital. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Graphic content / A Palestinian man, wounded during Israeli bombardment, is stretchered into Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 4
A man wounded during an Israeli strike is stretchered into the hospital. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A medical worker assists a wounded Palestinian baby at Nasser hospital, following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 4
A medical worker assists a Palestinian baby wounded in Israeli attacks. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Wounded Palestinian children are assisted at Nasser hospital, following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 4
Wounded Palestinian children are assisted at Nasser hospital. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
An injured Palestinian is taken to the Nasser Hospital for a treatment following the Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on December 4
A Palestinian man, wounded during an Israeli bombardment, is stretchered into Nasser hospital. [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians displaced due to Israeli attacks take refuge in Nasser Hospital as the attacks continue in Khan Younis
Palestinians displaced by Israeli attacks take refuge in Nasser hospital on Sunday. [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]
An injured Palestinian is taken to the Nasser Hospital for a treatment following the Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on December 4
An injured man waits for treatment. [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]
Relatives of Palestinians from the Sharab family, who died during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip, mourn next to their wrapped bodies, outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 04 December 2023
Relatives of Palestinians from the Sharab family, who died during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip, mourn next to their wrapped bodies, outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. [Haitham Imad/EPA]