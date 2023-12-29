In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Palestinians perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa amid tight Israeli curbs

Israel restricts Palestinians’ access to Al-Aqsa Mosque for 12th Friday in a row.

The Dome of the Rock mosque at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is seen as Palestinian Muslims gather for Friday prayers in east Jerusalem on December 29
The Dome of the Rock mosque at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is seen as Palestinian Muslims gather for Friday prayers in east Jerusalem [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Published On 29 Dec 2023

Israeli authorities barred Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem for the 12th consecutive Friday.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Israeli police set up barriers at the entrances to the Old City and allowed only the elderly to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli police also set up checkpoints at the outer gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound – Islam’s third holiest site.

Hundreds of people performed Friday prayers in the streets near the Old City, after they were prevented from reaching the mosque.

A large number of Israeli forces were also deployed in the Wadi al-Joz neighbourhood near the Old City, and prevented worshipers from reaching the mosque, witnesses added. Israeli forces sprayed “skunk water” and used tear gas canisters against worshippers, the Wafa news agency reported.

Israeli forces take security measures as the Palestinians perform their Friday prayers at the Wadi al-Jawiz and Ra's al-Amud neighborhoods as the Israeli forces continue to impose restrictions on Palestinians in East Jerusalem on December 29
Palestinians perform their Friday prayers at the Wadi al-Jawiz and Ra's al-Amud neighbourhoods as the Israeli forces imposed restrictions on Palestinians in the occupied East Jerusalem. [Saeed Qaq/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli Border Police officer stands guard, while Palestinian Muslims hold Friday prayers, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Jerusalem, December 29
Israeli Border Police officer stands guard, while Palestinians offer Friday prayers. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
A Palestinian Muslim prays during Friday prayes in in east Jerusalem on December 29
A Palestinian offers Friday prayers in the occupied East Jerusalem. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli forces take security measures as the Palestinians perform their Friday prayers at the Wadi al-Jawiz and Ra's al-Amud neighborhoods as the Israeli forces continue to impose restrictions on Palestinians in East Jerusalem on December 29
Hundreds of people performed Friday prayers in the streets near the Old City. [Saeed Qaq/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli security forces stand guard as Palestinian Muslims gather for Friday prayer in east Jerusalem on December 29
Israeli security forces stand guard as Palestinian Muslims gather for Friday prayer. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli Border Police officers stand guard, while Palestinian Muslims hold Friday prayers, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Jerusalem, December 29
Israeli Border Police officers stand guard as they prevented younger Palestinians from entering the mosque. Only 12,000 worshippers managed to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform their prayers. On a normal Friday, the number of worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque has reached up to 70,000. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
A man sits on a mobility scooter, while Palestinian Muslims hold Friday prayers, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Jerusalem, December 29
A man rides on a mobility scooter, while Palestinians hold Friday prayers. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Israeli Border Police officers stand guard, while Palestinian Muslims hold Friday prayers, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Jerusalem, December 29
The Israeli police set up barriers at the entrances to the Old City where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]