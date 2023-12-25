In Pictures

Photos: The staggering human toll of Israel’s war on Gaza

Israel’s aerial and ground offensive has been one of the most devastating military offensives in recent history.

Relatives carry the bodies of children from the Abu Quta family killed in Israeli strikes on the Palestinian city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip during their funeral on October 8, 2023. At least 8,663 children have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since the beginning of the war on October 7. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Published On 25 Dec 2023

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, including women and children, destroyed homes and livelihoods, and displaced millions of people.

The deaths in Gaza amount to nearly 1 percent of the territory’s pre-war population – just the latest in a long list of statistics that tell of the 11-week-old conflict’s staggering human toll.

The pounding has displaced nearly 85 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people, levelling wide swaths of the tiny coastal enclave.

More than half a million people are starving, according to a report from the United Nations and other agencies released on Thursday.

But these statistics tell only part of the story, these images help to show the grim face of war.

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on October 31, 2023. According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, more than 313,000 residential units have been destroyed or damaged in Gaza by Israeli bombing. [Anas al-Shareef/Reuters]
A Palestinian man inspects the site of an Israeli strike on a mosque, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian man inspects the site of an Israeli strike on a mosque in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 9, 2023. At least 203 places of worship have been damaged in Israeli strikes in Gaza during the war. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Palestinians fleeing north Gaza move southward as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip.
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave in the central Gaza Strip on November 10, 2023. The offensive has driven some 1.9 million people - nearly 85 percent of the Palestinian territory's population - from their homes. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
An injured Palestinian woman covered in dust and blood hugs an injured girl child at the hospital following the Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
An injured Palestinian woman, covered in dust and blood, hugs an injured girl at the hospital following the Israeli bombardment of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 15, 2023. According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, more than 54,036 Palestinians have been injured in the Israeli offensive since October 7. [Belal Khaled/AFP]
Palestinian medics prepare premature babies, evacuated from Gaza City's Al Shifa hospital, for transfer from a hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to Egypt.
Palestinian medics prepare premature babies evacuated from Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital for transfer to Egypt on November 20, 2023. Twenty-nine premature babies were sent to Egypt after their evacuation from Gaza's largest hospital, kept under siege and raided by the Israeli army amid claims that Hamas maintained a command centre beneath it. [Said Khatib/AFP]
The bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes and fire are buried in a mass grave, after they were transported from Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City for burial, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
The bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes are buried in a mass grave after they were transported from al-Shifa Hospital to Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 22, 2023. The Government Media Office in Gaza says that at least 20,424 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive in Gaza since October 7. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
A Palestinian prisoner reacts after being released from an Israeli jail in exchange for Israeli hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian prisoner reacts after being released from an Israeli jail in exchange for Israeli captives released by Hamas in the occupied West Bank on November 28, 2023. During the weeklong humanitarian pause in Gaza, a prisoner swap took place, resulting in the release by Hamas of 84 Israelis and 24 foreigners, while Israel released 240 Palestinians from its jails. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
This aerial view taken on December 9, 2023 shows the makeshift tent camps housing Palestinians displaced by intense Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip seeking refuge in open areas around the Raed al-Attar Mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip near the Egyptian border.
This aerial view of the makeshift tent camps housing Palestinians displaced by intense Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip on December 9, 2023. People sought refuge around the Raed al-Attar Mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip near the Egyptian border. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Trucks with humanitarian aid wait to enter the Palestinian side of Rafah on the Egyptian border with the Gaza Strip.
Trucks with humanitarian aid wait to enter the Palestinian side of Rafah on the Egyptian border with the Gaza Strip on December 11, 2023. [Giuseppe Cacace/AFP]
A nurse writes the identification information on the body of Sidal Abu Jamea, a Palestinian girl from Khan Yunis who died overnight while sleeping in a tent from a shrapnel fragment that hit her in the head following Israeli bombardment on a nearby position, at the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
A nurse writes the identification information on the body of Sidal Abu Jamea, a Palestinian girl from Khan Younis who died while sleeping in a tent after a shrapnel fragment hit her in the head. The Israeli bombardment had hit the nearby Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 12, 2023. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Palestinian children carry pots as they queue to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid shortages in food supplies, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinian children carry pots as they queue to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 14, 2023. According to a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) published on Thursday, 26 percent of Gaza Palestinians, about 576,600 people, have “exhausted their food supplies and coping capacities and face catastrophic hunger and starvation”. [Saleh Salem/Reuters]
Colleagues and family members pray over the body of Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqa, who was killed during Israeli bombardment, during his funeral in Khan Yunis on the southern Gaza Strip.
Colleagues and family members pray over the body of Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu daqa, killed in Israeli bombardment, during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 16, 2023. The Government Media Office in Gaza said on Sunday that the number of journalists killed by Israeli forces has risen to 101 since the start of the war. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A man inspects the damage in a room following Israeli bombardment at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
A man inspects the damage in a room following Israeli bombardment at Nasser Medical Complex hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 17, 2023. The war has pushed Gaza’s health sector to collapse. Only nine of its 36 health facilities, all located in the south, are still functioning, according to the World Health Organization. [Stringer/AFP]
A woman inspects the destroyed building of Palestinian journalist Adel Zorob, who was killed overnight in an Israeli bombardment, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
A woman inspects the destroyed house of Palestinian journalist Adel Zorob, killed in an Israeli bombing in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 19, 2023. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
People evacuate a wounded girl following an Israeli strike on the Ali ben Abi Taleb Mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
People evacuate a wounded girl following an Israeli strike on the Ali ben Abi Taleb Mosque in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 20, 2023. More than 7,000 Palestinians missing in Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip.
Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah on December 21, 2023. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]