Palestinians flee homes in central Gaza after Israeli evacuation order

Most of those being forced to leave have already been displaced multiple times – with no safe destination in sight.

Palestinians flee their homes in Bureji refugee camp after Israeli order
Palestinians flee their homes in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza following an Israeli evacuation order [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
By Abdelhakim Abu Riash
Published On 24 Dec 2023

Central Gaza strip — Israel’s war on Gaza has once again forced thousands of Palestinians to flee as the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders in the central Gaza Strip.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesman, conveyed the directive on Friday through his social media platforms, urging residents of Bureij camp and other central Gaza areas to promptly vacate their homes and relocate to the southern city of Deir el-Balah.

In his message, Adraee stated, “To the residents of Al-Bureij Camp and the neighborhoods of Badr, the Northern Coast, Al-Nuzha, Al-Zahra, Al-Buraq, Al-Rawda, and Al-Safa in the areas south of Wadi Gaza: For your safety, you must move immediately to the shelter in Deir Al-Balah.”

Reports from the region indicated that the Israeli army directly contacted residents in some areas, compelling them to evacuate swiftly, prompting thousands to head to the south.

At the entrances to Bureij, displaced individuals could be seen carrying their belongings, blankets, and essentials on carts pulled by donkeys. Some improvised by placing sleeping mats atop vehicles as they headed towards Deir el-Balah.

Many among the displaced people, already grappling with the consequences of previous evacuations during the 77 days of conflict, believe that these latest orders further intensify the humanitarian crisis, especially considering that many have experienced displacement multiple times, particularly from the northern regions.

Deir el-Balah, like other southern areas, faces continuing bombardment from Israeli artillery and warplanes. Additionally, it contends with severe overcrowding as hundreds of thousands have sought refuge there from eastern regions close to the border, along with residents of Gaza City and the north displaced since the early stages of the Israeli war.

United Nations agencies have persistently warned about the dire conditions for civilians in the impoverished and densely populated strip. The Israeli bombings have obliterated entire neighbourhoods, leading to the displacement of 1.9 million Gaza Palestinians, constituting 85 percent of the population, according to the United Nations.

Simultaneously, international relief organisation Oxfam reported on Friday that 90 percent of Gaza’s approximately 2.3 million people strong population, confronts acute hunger, with the risk of famine escalating daily unless a ceasefire is brokered.

Palestinians flee their homes in Bureji refugee camp after Israeli order
Displaced citizens carry their belongings on donkey carts, heading to Deir el-Balah along Salah al-Din Street. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians flee their homes in Bureji refugee camp after Israeli order
A woman helps an elderly woman walking on foot during the evacuation from Bureij to Deir el-Balah, which has been hit in Israeli raids. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians flee their homes in Bureji refugee camp after Israeli order
Walaa al-Nuzeini, who was in a wheelchair, fleeing Bureij for the third time since October 7, lost her daughter in an air raid on November 7. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians flee their homes in Bureji refugee camp after Israeli order
The latest call for evacuation comes as Israeli ground troops continue to battle Palestinian fighters in southern and central Gaza. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians flee their homes in Bureji refugee camp after Israeli order
A car carrying people evacuating to the south of Gaza. Many residents have already been internally displaced several times since October 7. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians flee their homes in Bureji refugee camp after Israeli order
People use carts pulled by donkeys to evacute with their belongings to the south. The United Nations says nearly 1.9 million people have now been displaced – more than 80 percent of the Gaza Strip’s pre-war population. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians flee their homes in Bureji refugee camp after Israeli order
A bird cage is among the belongings of a family evacuating from Bureij to the south. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians flee their homes in Bureji refugee camp after Israeli order
Streets busy with people displaced from the Bureij evacuating to Deir el-Balah. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians flee their homes in Bureji refugee camp after Israeli order
Thomas White, the Gaza chief for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), says more than 150,000 people are affected due to Israel’s latest evacuation orders in central Gaza as it seeks to expand its continuing military operation. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians flee their homes in Bureji refugee camp after Israeli order
Some 60 percent of all residential units in Gaza, 254,000 homes, have been damaged in Israel's offensive. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians flee their homes in Bureji refugee camp after Israeli order
More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the latest offensive, including at least 8,000 children. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]