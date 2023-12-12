At least four young Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone strike on Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

The killings announced on Tuesday by the Palestinian Ministry of Health came as Israeli forces raided the city and its refugee camp, long seen as a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

Such raids have become a daily occurrence across the West Bank since the outbreak of war on October 7 between Israel and Hamas, the group running the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces “continue to storm Jenin camp and ambulance crews are prevented from entering to deal with medical cases without prior coordination,” the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement.