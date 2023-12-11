In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

World condemns Israel’s war on Gaza as it marches for Palestine

Protests demanding an end to the war held around the globe on World Human Rights Day.

People light up their phones as they participate in a pro-Palestinian rally in front of the Danish parliament
People light up their phones as they participate in a pro-Palestinian rally in front of the Danish Parliament in central Copenhagen. [Emil Helms/EPA]
Published On 11 Dec 2023

Demonstrators rallied across the world to show their solidarity with Palestinians and to protest against the Israeli army’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip on World Human Rights Day.

Protests were held on Sunday in Istanbul, Copenhagen, The Hague, Tunis, Melbourne, Tokyo, Belgrade, Sarajevo, Karachi, Sanaa, Rabat and elsewhere.

Every year on December 10, the international community observes Human Rights Day to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

A large number of people gathered in Istanbul on Sunday to protest against the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Human rights organisations backed the demonstration. Speakers slammed Israel’s military for human rights violations, including the destruction of Gaza’s basic infrastructure, which they said leaves 500,000 people vulnerable due to a lack of water and food.

The rally gathered in Beyazit Square carrying pro-Palestine banners. After marching to the Hagia Sophia Mosque, the Quran was read, followed by prayers.

Thousands also gathered in Western Balkan capitals to show their support for Palestine.

In the Serbian capital Belgrade, Palestinian and Serbian flags were flown at a demonstration in front of the main government building. Banners and placards demanded a “Ceasefire Now” and for Israel to “End the Genocide in Palestine”, while a chant of “Free Palestine” went up.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health spokesperson, about 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and 49,500 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7.

Israel’s relentless bombardment continues, along with ground operations that have forced hundreds of thousands of people from the northern and central areas to the increasingly overcrowded south.

Palestinian flags are seen as people attend a pro-Palestinian rally in front of the Danish parliament Christiansborg in central Copenhagen, Denmark.
Palestinian flags fly at a pro-Palestinian rally in Copenhagen, Denmark. [Emil Helms/EPA]
An aerial view of members of several non-governmental organizations gathering in front of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque as they stage a protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza on the occasion of December 10 World Human Rights Day in Istanbul, Turkiye.
Representatives from several non-governmental organisations gathered in front of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul to stage a protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza on World Human Rights Day. [Tayyib Hosbas/Anadolu]
Moroccans protest in Rabat on December 10, 2023 in solidarity with the Palestinians amid Israel's relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
People protest in Rabat, Morocco, in solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel's relentless bombardment of Gaza. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in front of the Victorian Parliament in Melbourne, Australia.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in front of the Parliament of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia. [Diego Fedele/EPA]
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator looks on during a march towards the Victorian Parliament in Melbourne, Australia.
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator during a march in Melbourne. [Diego Fedele/EPA]
Demonstrators call for a ceasefire and peace in Gaza in front of Japan's parliament in Tokyo
Demonstrators call for a ceasefire and peace in Gaza in front of Japan's parliament in Tokyo. [Kimimasa Mayama/EPA]
Tunisian protesters carry Palestinian flags as they take part in a rally, organized by the Tunisian National Salvation Front opposition coalition, in solidarity with the Palestinian people and demanding the release of Tunisian political detainees, in Tunis, Tunisia.
Protesters carry Palestinian flags during a rally organised by the Tunisian National Salvation Front opposition coalition in Tunis. [Mohamed Messara/EPA]
Protesters raise their hands painted with mock blood during a vigil in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana'a, Yemen.
Protesters raise their hands painted with mock blood during a vigil in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Sanaa, Yemen. [Yahya Arhab/EPA]
Participants in a pro-Palestinian demonstration rally in front of The Hague CS train station, to show solidarity with Palestinians people in Gaza, in The Hague, The Netherlands.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in The Hague, Netherlands. [Robin van Lonkhuijsen/EPA]
Pakistani doctors and medics hold Palestinian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Protesters hold Palestinian flags during a demonstration in Karachi, Pakistan. [Shahzaib Akber/EPA]
Protesters hold banners and Palestinian flags during a rally in support of the Palestinian people in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Demonstrators rally in support of the Palestinian people in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. [Fehim Demir/ EPA]
A man waves a Palestinian flag in front of the Government headquarters during a rally of support for Palestinian people in Belgrade, Serbia.
A man waves a Palestinian flag in front of the government headquarters during a rally in Belgrade, Serbia. [Andrej Cukic/EPA]
People with disabilities participate in a rally against the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, outside the UN offices in Sana'a, Yemen.
People with disabilities participate in a rally against the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip outside the UN offices in Sanaa, Yemen. [Yahya Arhab/EPA]