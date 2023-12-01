Israeli authorities released 30 Palestinian prisoners on Friday, hours after Hamas freed additional captives under an agreement to extend their temporary truce in Gaza by an additional day.

The prisoners – including 23 children and seven women – were released hours after eight Israeli captives were freed by Hamas.

A bus carrying the Palestinian prisoners was welcomed in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, where dozens of men, some holding green Hamas flags, greeted them.

Hamas freed two Israeli female captives in a first release on Thursday, followed by six more captives later in the evening, according to Israeli authorities.

Since it came into force on November 24, the truce has resulted in Hamas freeing 110 captives, including 80 Israelis.

The majority of the 30 non-Israeli captives freed were from Thailand, released under a separate agreement.

Israel has freed 240 Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

Israel’s military said it had resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip on Friday minutes after the truce with Hamas expired at 7am (05:00 GMT).