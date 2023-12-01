In Pictures

Palestinians flee homes, dig in rubble as Israel resumes strikes on Gaza

Dozens of Palestinians killed as Israel resumed the bombardment of Gaza after expiration of truce.

This picture taken from the northern Gaza Strip shows smoke rising from buildings still after being hit by Israeli strikes in the battles between Israel and Hamas.
Smoke rising from buildings in norther Gaza after being hit by Israeli strikes. [John Macdougall/AFP]
Published On 1 Dec 2023

Palestinians in Gaza were fleeing their homes and rushing their dead and wounded to hospitals as Israel resumed its bombardment of the besieged enclave.

Combat between Israel and Hamas was renewed on Friday following the expiry of a weeklong truce. An agreement on extending the pause in fighting was not reached before the 7am (05:00 GMT) deadline.

The deal, which started on November 24 and was twice extended, had produced a pause in the fighting and allowed an increase in aid flows into Gaza, while scores of Israelis taken prisoner on October 7 were exchanged for hundreds of jailed Palestinians.

However, hostilities resumed immediately as the latest deadline passed.

Smoke billowed over the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis following Israeli strikes, with deaths recorded in both places.

In Khan Younis, a group of men chanted “God is greatest” as they rushed through the streets carrying a body wrapped in a white shroud.

‘War on children’

At the hospital reception, 10-year-old Lina Hamdan said: “We were getting ready to sleep when I heard a bomb. My brothers started screaming.”

In Rafah, a young man rushed a badly wounded child out of a refugee camp hit by an explosion, while others could be seen pulling a motionless person from the rubble.

Marwan al-Hams, the director of al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, where many Palestinians fled after being told by Israel to leave the north of the territory, said strikes had killed at least nine people in the city, including four children.

In the north of the Gaza Strip, the fireball from a large explosion could be seen from across the border in the Israeli city of Sderot.

Speaking from a hospital in Gaza, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said on Friday that a bomb had landed “literally 50 metres away”.

“I cannot overstate how much the capacity of hospitals has been reduced,” he said. “We cannot see more children with the wounds of war, with the burns, with the shrapnel littering their body, with the broken bones.”

“This is a war on children,” he added.

Palestinians walk toward safer areas following the resumption of Israeli strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza
Palestinians seek to move safer areas following the resumption of Israeli strikes on Rafah in southern Gaza. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Palestinians evacuate wounded in Israeli bombardment Rafah, Gaza Strip
Palestinians evacuate people wounded in Israeli bombardment on Rafah. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
People try to comfort a woman holding the body of her baby girl killed in an Israeli strike in Rafah
People try to comfort a woman holding the body of her baby girl killed in an Israeli strike in Rafah. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Image depicts death.) People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in an airstrike on December 01, 2023 in Khan Yunis
People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in an air strike in Khan Younis. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
An injured Palestinian child is taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital to receive treatment after Israeli attacks in Deir al-Balah, Gaza,
An injured Palestinian child is taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital to receive treatment after Israeli attacks in Deir el-Balah. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]
Palestinian boy wounded in an Israeli strike is assisted, after a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel expired, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis
An injured Palestinian boy at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
A Palestinian boy wounded in an Israeli strike
A Palestinian boy wounded in an Israeli strike at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Palestinians boys sit on a trailer, as people flee their houses due to Israeli strikes
Palestinians boys sit on a trailer as people flee their houses due to Israeli strikes in the eastern part of Khan Younis. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]