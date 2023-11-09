In Pictures
As Israel bombs and food runs out, thousands flee to southern Gaza
More than 70 percent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have been displaced since the start of the war.
Published On 9 Nov 2023
Τhousands of Palestinians on Wednesday streamed on foot out of the Gaza Strip’s north as Israel steps up its military offensive and food and water supplies are dwindling amid a crippling siege.
More than 70 percent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have already left their homes, but the number making their way south has quickened recently as Israeli troops battle Hamas fighters inside Gaza City and the humanitarian situation grows increasingly dire.
