Israeli forces have killed twice as many Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip over the past month than the total number of Palestinian children killed in the occupied West Bank and Gaza combined since 1967, according to Defense for Children International-Palestine.

The NGO said on Tuesday that in addition to the number of children killed in Gaza, about 1,350 children are missing under the rubble, “most of whom are presumed dead”.

According to the latest figures by health officials in Gaza on Wednesday, at least 4,324 children have been killed in the Israeli bombardment since October 7.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Monday that Gaza was becoming a “graveyard for children”.