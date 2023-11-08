In Pictures

Israel-Palestine conflict

No end in sight to plight of Gaza children as Israeli attacks intensify

At least 4,324 children have been killed in the Israeli bombardment since October 7.

An injured boy cries at a hospital as the Israeli attacks continue on its 32nd day in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza.
A wounded boy cries at a hospital after an Israeli attack in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza. [Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images]
Published On 8 Nov 2023

Israeli forces have killed twice as many Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip over the past month than the total number of Palestinian children killed in the occupied West Bank and Gaza combined since 1967, according to Defense for Children International-Palestine.

The NGO said on Tuesday that in addition to the number of children killed in Gaza, about 1,350 children are missing under the rubble, “most of whom are presumed dead”.

According to the latest figures by health officials in Gaza on Wednesday, at least 4,324 children have been killed in the Israeli bombardment since October 7.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Monday that Gaza was becoming a “graveyard for children”.

A Palestinian man carries a victim of an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israel’s attacks on Gaza have killed at least 4,324 children, according to Palestinian officials. [Said Khatib/AFP]
People flee following Israeli air strikes on a neighbourhood in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
The number means that more than 100 children are being killed every day on average. [Yasser Qudih/AFP]
A Palestinian family sits near destroyed houses following a strike in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Isreal and the militant group Hamas.
In late October, Save the Children reported that the number of children killed in Gaza over three weeks had surpassed the annual number of children killed in global conflict zones every year since 2019. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians fleeing Gaza City towards the southern areas walk on a road on November 7, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Gaza has a population of 2.3 million people living in an area of 365sq km (140sq miles), which amounts to a population density of 6,300 people per square kilometre (16,320 people per square mile). [Photo by Mahmud Hams/ AFP]
Palestinian children run as they flee from Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Children make up 47 percent of Gaza’s population, according to UNICEF. [Photo by Mohammed Abed/AFP]
A Palestinian boy walks past a damaged building following an overnight raid by Israeli troops in the Tulkarem refugee camp in the West Bank.
According to officials, more than 240 schools across Gaza have been bombed since the start of the war. [Zain Jaafar/AFP]
Injured children are seen at a hospital as the Israeli attacks continue on its 32nd day in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza on November 7, 2023.
A child is killed and two children are injured every 10 minutes in Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry said. [Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images]
A Palestinian child receives treatment after Israeli air raids at Nasser Medical Hospital on November 7, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
A spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) says Gaza has been 'left alone' to deal with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis as 16 out of 35 hospitals are out of service and more are running out of fuel. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
Palestinian children sit in front of the rubble of a destroyed building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza says 10,569 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. [Said Khatib/AFP]