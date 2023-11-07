In Pictures

Hundreds of foreign passport holders leave Gaza for Egypt

Palestinian dual nationals among those leaving through the Rafah crossing, the only one from Gaza not on the border with Israel.

Palestinians with foreign passports wait for permission to leave Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
Palestinians with foreign passports wait for permission to leave Gaza at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on November 7, 2023. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Published On 7 Nov 2023

Hundreds of foreign passport holders, including Palestinian dual nationals, have left Gaza via the Rafah border crossing to Egypt.

At least 320 foreign nationals entered Egypt from Gaza on Tuesday after the Rafah crossing was closed over the weekend, the Reuters news agency reported, citing Egyptian sources.

Rafah was closed on Saturday and Sunday after an Israeli attack on an ambulance that was heading there. It reopened on Monday with a limited number of people passing through, according to Reuters.

Of those who crossed over, only four were injured Palestinians who would receive treatment in Egypt, a medical source told the news agency.

The United States has helped more than 400 of its citizens, lawful permanent residents and other eligible people leave Gaza since the war began on October 7, a Department of State spokesperson said. A group of Canadian nationals and their dependents also left Gaza on Tuesday.

More than 100 French nationals and their dependents have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip, France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said. Meanwhile, 100 Egyptians have passed through Rafah, an Egyptian security source said, while Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said 262 Jordanians have been evacuated of the 569 stuck in Gaza.

Palestinian doctor Mohammad Abu Namoos, who chose to stay in Gaza to treat patients, says goodbye to his daughter Dina before she leaves the strip, amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, at Rafah border crossing, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
Dr Mohammad Abu Namoos, who chose to stay in Gaza to treat patients, says goodbye to his daughter Dina before she leaves the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Palestinian dual nationals and foreigners wait to cross the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 7, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Irael and the militant group Hamas
At least 320 Palestinian dual nationals and foreigners entered Egypt from Gaza on November 7, 2023, Egyptian officials said. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
A Palestinian border guard checks the documents of dual nationals and foreigners as they wait to cross the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip
A Palestinian border guard checks the documents of Palestinian dual nationals and foreigners in Gaza as they wait to cross into Egypt. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
A child walks between luggages as Palestinians with foreign passports wait for permission to leave Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt
A child walks between luggage as Palestinians with foreign passports wait for permission to leave Gaza. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
A woman shows her Egyptian passport, as Palestinian dual nationals and foreigners wait to cross the Rafah border crossing with Egypt
A woman holds up her Egyptian passport as she waits for permission to leave Gaza. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Children sleep as Palestinian dual nationals and foreigners wait to cross the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip
Children sleep during the long wait to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Egyptian paramedics transfer an injured Palestinian woman on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip
Egyptian paramedics transfer an injured Palestinian woman on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip. [Photo by AFP]
A boy stands as Palestinians with foreign passports wait for permission to leave Gaza
A boy waits for permission to leave Gaza. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]