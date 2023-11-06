Israel’s military has bombed at least three refugee camps in Gaza, the latest strike targeting the al-Maghazi camp, in which close to 50 people died, Palestinian officials said.

At least 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children, have been killed in 31 days of relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, said Gaza’s Ministry of Health on Monday, with many victims still trapped beneath the rubble and an Israeli siege drying up access to vital goods like fuel, food and electricity.

The recent air raid on the al-Maghazi camp, in central Gaza and located in the evacuation zone where Israel had urged Palestinians to seek refuge, followed attacks on the Jabalia and Bureij refugee camps that Palestinian officials say killed more than 200 people.

“The unfolding catastrophe makes the need for a humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour,” United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urged on Monday.

“The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis,” Guterres said. “It is a crisis of humanity”.

He noted there have been Israeli attacks on not just refugee camps but also hospitals, mosques, churches and UN facilities.