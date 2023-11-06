In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Palestinians flee massacre as Israel bombs al-Maghazi refugee camp

Israeli fighter jets have targeted refugee camps in Gaza, as the Palestinian death toll from the war exceeds 10,000.

People flee following Israeli air strikes on a neighbourhood in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 6
People flee following Israeli air strikes on a neighbourhood in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. [Yasser Qudih/AFP]
Published On 6 Nov 2023

Israel’s military has bombed at least three refugee camps in Gaza, the latest strike targeting the al-Maghazi camp, in which close to 50 people died, Palestinian officials said.

At least 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children, have been killed in 31 days of relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, said Gaza’s Ministry of Health on Monday, with many victims still trapped beneath the rubble and an Israeli siege drying up access to vital goods like fuel, food and electricity.

The recent air raid on the al-Maghazi camp, in central Gaza and located in the evacuation zone where Israel had urged Palestinians to seek refuge, followed attacks on the Jabalia and Bureij refugee camps that Palestinian officials say killed more than 200 people.

“The unfolding catastrophe makes the need for a humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour,” United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urged on Monday.

“The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis,” Guterres said. “It is a crisis of humanity”.

He noted there have been Israeli attacks on not just refugee camps but also hospitals, mosques, churches and UN facilities.

Palestinians evacuate the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip
Palestinians evacuate the site of Israeli strikes on houses in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. [Yasser Qudih/Reuters]
Palestinians evacuate the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip
Families flee from Israeli strikes on the al-Maghazi camp. [Yasser Qudih/Reuters]
People flee following Israeli air strikes on a neighbourhood in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. - Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7
Close to 50 people were killed in the attack on al-Maghazi, according to Palestinian officials. [Yasser Qudih/AFP]
Palestinians evacuate the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip
Women and children run from the site of an Israeli strike on a neighbourhood in the al-Maghazi camp. [Yasser Qudih/Reuters]
People flee following Israeli air strikes on a neighbourhood in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 6,
A woman holds onto her child as she tried to escape to safety after an Israeli air raid on al-Maghazi. [Yasser Qudih/AFP]
Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip
Palestinians huddle in fear following Israeli attacks on houses in the camp. [Yasser Qudih/Reuters]
Rescuers carry a youth with disabilities as people flee following Israeli air strikes on a neighbourhood in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 6
Rescuers carry a youth with disabilities as people flee following Israeli air strikes on al-Maghazi. [Yasser Qudih/AFP]
Palestinians evacuate the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip
Leaving everything behind, Palestinians evacuate the camp following Israeli air raids. [Yasser Qudih/AFP]
A man places his ears above debris of a destroyed building following Israeli air strikes on a neighbourhood in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023
A man tries to check for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli air strikes on the al-Maghazi refugee camp. [Yasser Qudih/AFP]
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip
Palestinians search for casualties in the refugee camp. [Yasser Qudih/Reuters]
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, November 6
The Israeli military has repeatedly targeted refugee camps and United Nations shelters, with al-Maghazi among the latest to be hit. [Yasser Qudih/Reuters]