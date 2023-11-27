In Pictures

Palestinians gather in Ramallah streets to welcome freed prisoners

The exchange of captives for prisoners between Hamas and Israel continues for a third consecutive day on Sunday.

The crowd surrounds a Red Cross bus carrying Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails in exchange for captives released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Published On 27 Nov 2023

A third batch of 39 Palestinian prisoners was freed on Sunday, as the exchange of captives for prisoners between Hamas and Israel continued for a third day under the four-day truce deal.

Under the deal, 13 Israeli captives were freed in the Palestinian territory, along with three Thais and a Russian-Israeli dual citizen.

Large crowds of Palestinians took to the streets in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, on Sunday night as they waited for Red Cross buses carrying the prisoners.

Some waved Palestinian flags, alongside the flags of the two main Palestinian political parties: Hamas and Fatah. Some youths climbed on top of a white bus mostly transporting young men but also carrying some released female prisoners.

“At first we did not believe it,” Shakir Mahajna told Al Jazeera while he waited with his family for his son Omar, who recently turned 18.

“The last time I visited him he was frustrated, he told me ‘Dad I want to leave’,” said Mahajna. His son was 16 when he was arrested and had had four months left in his sentence.

“After what happened in October, I was even more scared,” Nour Ara’ar, whose 17-year-old brother Zeid was arrested in July, told Al Jazeera.

“Everything was suspended because of the war,” she added. “The trial did not take place.”

“We are happy, but we are experiencing mixed feelings. Our joy is incomplete because of what is happening in Gaza,” she added.

Thousands of people gather in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, to welcome Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails. [Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP]
Palestinian prisoners cheer as they are met by supporters after being released from Israeli jails. [Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP]
A Palestinian prisoner is welcomed by a relative after being released from Israeli jail. [Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP]
People wave Palestinian flags, as well as the flags of the two main Palestinian political parties: Hamas and Fatah, to welcome the released prisoners. [Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP]
Palestinian prisoners (wearing grey jumpers) cheer among supporters and relatives after being released from Israeli jails. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
A girl hugs a newly released Palestinian prisoner in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
A Palestinian prisoner hugs his mother after being released from an Israeli jail. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
A woman hugs a newly released Palestinian prisoner during the celebration. [Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP]
A masked man holds up flags as supporters and relatives welcome Palestinian detainees released from Israeli jails. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
People cheer as they celebrate the release of Palestinian prisoners. [Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP]
Palestinian prisoners react as being welcomed by relatives and supporters after their release from Israeli jails. [Fadel Senna/AFP]