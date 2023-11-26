In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Wounded patients left at al-Shifa Hospital face dire conditions

Many of the injured who were not mobile remained in the hospital after its evacuation on November 18.

Palestinians wounded in Israeli strikes during the conflict sit on beds at Al Shifa hospital which was raided by Israeli forces during Israel's ground operation, amid a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza City
Palestinians wounded in Israeli strikes during the conflict sit on beds at al-Shifa Hospital, which was raided by Israeli forces during Israel's ground operation, amid a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza City, on Saturday, November 25 [Abed Sabah/Reuters]
Published On 26 Nov 2023

Al-Shifa Hospital has been a major focus of Israel’s ground offensive in northern Gaza, with the World Health Organization, the United Nations health agency, calling it “a death zone”.

More than 200 medical personnel have been killed and most hospitals shut down in the weeks of indiscriminate bombing by Israel.

The Israeli army ordered an evacuation of Gaza’s largest medical facility on November 18, but it was not possible to evacuate all the patients, as for some, an evacuation would have presented high health risks.

Israeli forces, which raided the hospital last week, alleged that Hamas fighters used a tunnel complex beneath the facility in Gaza City to stage attacks. Hamas and hospital officials have repeatedly denied the claims.

Israel has also taken into custody Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the director of al-Shifa Hospital.

Palestinians inspect Al Shifa Hospital which was raided by Israeli forces during its ground operation, amid a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, November 25
Palestinians inspect al-Shifa Hospital during a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Gaza City. [Abed Sabah/Reuters]
Ambulances wait outside Al Shifa hospital, which was raided by Israeli forces during Israel's ground operation, amid a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza City, November 25
Ambulances wait outside al-Shifa Hospital on Sunday. [Abed Sabah/Reuters]
Some Palestinians injured are seen at the Al-Shifa Hospital which houses thousands of injured and displaced people after the 4-day humanitarian pause begins for prisoner exchange between the Israeli army and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on November 25
Injured Palestinians lie on beds in the car park of al-Shifa Hospital. [Fadi Alwhidi/Anadolu Agency]
Some Palestinians injured are seen at the Al-Shifa Hospital which houses thousands of injured and displaced people after the 4-day humanitarian pause begins for prisoner exchange between the Israeli army and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on November 25
Some of the patients were left behind during the hospital evacuation. [Fadi Alwhidi/Anadolu Agency]
Wounded Palestinians lie in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023
Wounded Palestinians lie in al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Friday. [Mohammed Hajjar/AP Photo]
The Al-Shifa Hospital which houses thousands of injured and displaced Palestinians, is seen after the 4-day humanitarian pause begins for prisoner exchange between the Israeli army and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on November 25
The al-Shifa Hospital housed thousands of injured and displaced Palestinians and was evacuated during the Israeli ground offensive. [Fadi Alwhidi/Anadolu Agency]
The Al-Shifa Hospital which houses thousands of injured and displaced Palestinians, is seen after the 4-day humanitarian pause begins for prisoner exchange between the Israeli army and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on November 25
Damage at al-Shifa Hospital after the Israeli soldiers raided the compound. [Fadi Alwhidi/Anadolu Agency]
Some Palestinians injured are seen at the Al-Shifa Hospital which houses thousands of injured and displaced people after the 4-day humanitarian pause begins for prisoner exchange between the Israeli army and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on November 25
Palestinians remaining at the al-Shifa Hospital face dire conditions. [Fadi Alwhidi/Anadolu Agency]