A second batch of 39 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons have been released as part of an agreement between the Israeli government and the group Hamas.

Hundreds of people greeted the International Committee of the Red Cross bus carrying the Palestinians as it arrived in al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank.

Crowds chanted “God is Great” as the bus arrived, and several young men stood on the roof of the vehicle. Many in the crowd held Hamas flags and chanted pro-Hamas slogans.

Many Palestinians view prisoners held by Israel, including those implicated in attacks, as heroes resisting occupation, and have celebrated their release.

The arrival of the Palestinian prisoners, six women and 33 men, has brought tears and joy as they were received by their families in the occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Their discharge came after the Hamas group released 13 Israeli captives.

Egypt, the United States and Qatar brokered a four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the exchange of 50 civilian captives for Palestinian prisoners.