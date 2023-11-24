In Pictures

Photos: Palestinians released from prison reunite with loved ones

39 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons in exchange for 13 Israeli hostages freed by Hamas.

A released Palestinian prisoner kisses a loved one as she leaves the Israeli military prison, Ofer, after hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 24
A released Palestinian prisoner kisses a loved one as she leaves the Israeli military prison, Ofer. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Published On 24 Nov 2023

Israel has released 39 Palestinian prisoners in line with a Qatar-mediated deal that saw 13 Israeli hostages freed by Hamas hours earlier.

Qadura Fares, who heads the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club NGO, said 33 prisoners freed in the West Bank were handed to a team from the International Committee of the Red Cross. He said the remaining six were released in Jerusalem.

The releases on both sides were part of a deal for a four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war that began Friday.

Over the next four days, 150 Palestinian prisoners and 50 Israeli hostages are to be freed.

Marah Bakeer, who was arrested in 2015 when she was 16 years old, was among those released in Jerusalem.

She told Al Jazeera many of the released prisoners require medical attention.

“All of the prisoners suffered a high level of medical neglect [while detained],” she said.

She said she is looking forward to spending time with her family, and is considering enrolling in a university to pursue a degree in law.

People gather on a hill overlooking the Israeli Ofer military facility in Baytunia in the occupied West Bank as they wait for the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza on November 24
People gather on a hill overlooking the Israeli Ofer military facility in the occupied West Bank as they wait for the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli captives freed by Hamas in Gaza on Friday. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Palestinian prisoners (wearing grey jumpers) that were released from the Israeli Ofer military facility in exchange for hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza, wave flags and chant slogans as they are paraded in Baytunia in the occupied West Bank on November 24
Palestinian prisoners (wearing grey jumpers) that were released from the Israeli Ofer military facility in exchange for hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza, wave flags and chant slogans as they are paraded in Baytunia in the occupied West Bank. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Family of released Palestinian prisoner Fatima Amarneh wait at home while watching television, after hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 24
Family of released Palestinian prisoner Fatima Amarneh wait at home while watching television, after hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
Marah Bakeer, right, a former Palestinian prisoner who was released by the Israeli authorities, is welcome at her family house in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina
Marah Bakeer, right, a former Palestinian prisoner who was released by the Israeli authorities, is welcomed at her family house in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Beit Hanina. [Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]
People gather as released Palestinian prisoners leave the Israeli military prison, Ofer, after hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 24
People gather as released Palestinian prisoners leave the Israeli military prison, Ofer, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Released Palestinian prisoners wave flags atop a car as they leave the Israeli military prison, Ofer, after hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 24
Released Palestinian prisoners wave flags atop a car as they leave the Israeli military prison, Ofer. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Released Palestinian prisoners react as they leave the Israeli military prison, Ofer
A young Palestinian reacts after being released from the Israeli mlitary prison Ofer. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Fireworks streak accross the sky as Palestinian prisoners that were released from the Israeli Ofer military facility in exchange for hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza, are paraded in Baytunia in the occupied West Bank on November 24, 2023. - After 48 days of gunfire and bombardment that claimed thousands of lives, the first hostages to be released under a truce deal between Israel and Hamas were handed over on November 24, both sides said, nearly seven weeks after they were seized
Fireworks streak accross the sky as Palestinian prisoners that were released from the Israeli Ofer military facility in exchange for captives freed by Hamas in Gaza, are paraded in the occupied West Bank. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]