Dozens of Palestinians have been killed and hundreds wounded as Israeli forces step up attacks in Gaza in advance of the truce that came into effect on Friday morning.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Thursday 27 fatalities from a strike on the Abu Hussein School. Run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the school in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza was housing many displaced Palestinians.

Israeli forces also launched fresh attacks on the Indonesian Hospital, targeting the main entrance and power generators.

Ashraf al-Qudra, the ministry’s spokesperson, said the hospital had come under “intense bombardment”, and that “large parts of the building” were being targeted.

More than 200 patients, medical staff and internally displaced people were currently at the hospital in Beit Lahiya, which has been under siege for a week.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 14,854, the government media office in the blockaded enclave said on Thursday.

About 7,000 people remain unaccounted for, including more than 4,700 children, the media office said.