‘Minimal’ fuel to be allowed into Gaza after UN warns of starvation risk

The United Nations was forced to stop deliveries of food and other necessities to Gaza and warned of the growing possibility of widespread starvation after internet and telephone services collapsed in the besieged enclave because of a lack of fuel.

Israel’s national security adviser says the country’s War Cabinet has agreed to allow two tanker trucks of fuel to enter the Gaza Strip each day, a quantity he described as “very minimal.” The shipments appeared to be far less than what the UN has said is needed.

The communications blackout was in its second day on Friday. It has largely cut off Gaza’s 2.3 million people from one another and the outside world, and halted the coordination of aid, which humanitarian groups were already struggling to deliver because of the fuel shortage.