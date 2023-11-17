In Pictures

‘Minimal’ fuel to be allowed into Gaza after UN warns of starvation risk

Palestinians struggle with food shortages as aid deliveries halted by communications blackout.

A woman cooks in a destroyed mosque, amid shortages of food supplies and fuel, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip
A woman cooks in a destroyed mosque, amid shortages of food supplies and fuel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Published On 17 Nov 2023

The United Nations was forced to stop deliveries of food and other necessities to Gaza and warned of the growing possibility of widespread starvation after internet and telephone services collapsed in the besieged enclave because of a lack of fuel.

Israel’s national security adviser says the country’s War Cabinet has agreed to allow two tanker trucks of fuel to enter the Gaza Strip each day, a quantity he described as “very minimal.” The shipments appeared to be far less than what the UN has said is needed.

The communications blackout was in its second day on Friday. It has largely cut off Gaza’s 2.3 million people from one another and the outside world, and halted the coordination of aid, which humanitarian groups were already struggling to deliver because of the fuel shortage.

A Palestinian sells tea during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis on Friday
A Palestinian sells tea during the continuing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis on Friday. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Firewood is the only way to cook food amid the fuel shortage. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians ride donkey carts during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis on Friday
Palestinians ride donkey carts during the fuel shortage. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians flock to an open-air market during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis
Palestinians shop for food at an open-air market in Khan Younis. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians wait to cook chickens during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis
Palestinians wait for chickens to be cleaned at the market in Khan Younis. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinian women bake bread during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis
Palestinian women bake bread amid a food shortage. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians ride donkey carts during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis
A general view of a street in Khan Younis. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]