Photos: Palestinians face food, water shortages in southern Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned its operations in war-torn Gaza would shut down within two days due to fuel shortages as fighting rages between Israel and Hamas.

“The humanitarian operation in Gaza will grind to a halt in the next 48 hours as no fuel is allowed to enter Gaza,” UNRWA’s Gaza chief Thomas White wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

Israel launched a bombardment of Gaza on October 7 after Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities.

More than 11,200 people, including over 4,000 children, have been killed in Israel’s assault on Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities,

After the Hamas attack, Israel cut off supplies of water, electricity, fuel and food to the territory of 2.4 million people, leading to shortages.

Dozens of aid trucks have been allowed in from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, but aid groups have warned the quantity of aid being delivered is nowhere near the level required.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of UNRWA, said about 39 percent of food needs were being met.

“In one of the governorates, people got one or two rounds of bread and a can of tuna for a family, and in Rafah, it was one or two rounds of bread and a can of cheese for the family,” he said.

More than two-thirds of the Palestinians living in Gaza have fled their homes since the war began.