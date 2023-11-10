In Pictures

Israel intensifies raids in the occupied West Bank

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed and 20 wounded as the Israeli army steps up raids in Jenin.

Black smoke rises from the Jenin Palestinian refugee camp during clashes with the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank.
Black smoke rises in Jenin in the occupied West Bank during clashes with the Israeli military. [Zain Jaafar/AFP]
10 Nov 2023

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed and 20 others injured during a raid by Israeli forces in Jenin city and refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has said.

Intense fighting was reported in the camp on Thursday, with black smoke seen rising over the city amid multiple explosions and gunfire.

“Occasionally, you can hear gunshots, there are explosions, and you can listen to an Israeli military drone overhead,” Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reported from Jenin.

“It all started in the early hours of [Thursday] morning with a raid on the camp. Nothing unusual about that – raids are a fact of life in the occupied West Bank, particularly here in Jenin. But we’re told the military came in and left behind special forces who were looking for Palestinian fighters.

“Once they were spotted, the special forces called for backup, and this major gun battle has been going on since then,” Smith said.

Israel’s military said it was conducting “counterterrorism” raids in Jenin, but gave no further details.

“The Israeli army will always say they are going after what they call ‘Palestinian terrorists’, and that’s the purpose of these raids. But since October 7, they have stepped up operations,” our correspondent said. “While they’re happening all over the occupied West Bank, most of them are here in Jenin.”

Israeli military convoy enters the Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin, the West Bank, Thursday.
A large number of Israeli troops entered the Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin, accompanied by a bulldozer. Snipers positioned themselves on rooftops as the bulldozer proceeded to destroy roads and infrastructure. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
People surround the bodies of two Palestinians killed during confrontations with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, at the morgue of a hospital
Ten Palestinians were killed on November 9 in an Israeli raid on Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said, as well as three others in Beit Fajar and Dura. [Aris Messinis/AFP]
A man bids farewell to a Palestinian youth killed during confrontations with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, at the morgue of a hospital.
At a hospital morgue in Jenin, a man bids farewell to a young Palestinian killed during confrontations with Israeli forces. [Aris Messinis/AFP]
Two injured men are carried away in the back of a pick-up truck after being reportedly shot by Israeli forces during confrontations with them in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.
At least 174 Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed across the West Bank since October 7. [Aris Messinis/AFP]
Palestinian youths take cover behind a wall during confrontations with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.
Jenin is a city in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank that is home to a crowded refugee camp by the same name with a population of about 14,000 people. [Aris Messinis/AFP]
People assist an injured man after being reportedly shot by Israeli forces during confrontations with them in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.
Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, has condemned the deadly raid on the densely populated camp. 'The occupation that suffers defeat in Gaza will also suffer defeat in Jenin and will not succeed in breaking the will of our people from Gaza to the West Bank,' the group said in a statement. [Aris Messinis/AFP]
An injured man is carried away after being reportedly shot by Israeli forces during confrontations with them in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said a paramedic was injured with live bullets when an ambulance came under fire during the raid. [Aris Messinis/AFP]
Palestinian demonstrators burn tries during clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.
Since the war began on October 7, Israeli forces have arrested more than 2,000 people across the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club advocacy group. [Majdi Mohammed/ AP Photo]
A wounded Palestinian is brought to a hospital during clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.
According to Israeli army figures, more than 1,000 people have been arrested; it claimed most are affiliated with Hamas. [Majdi Mohammed/ AP Photo]
Palestinians inspect a damaged area inside the Jenin refugee camp following an Israeli raid, in the West Bank city of Jenin.
Residents of the Jenin camp are descendants of Palestinians who were dispossessed of their land and homes when the state of Israel was created in 1948. [Alaa Badarneh/ EPA]
Palestinians inspect a damaged area inside the Jenin refugee camp following an Israeli raid, in the West Bank city of Jenin.
Palestinians inspect a damaged area inside the Jenin refugee camp following an Israeli raid. [Alaa Badarneh/ EPA]