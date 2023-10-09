In Pictures

News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Photos: Dozens killed and wounded in Israel air raids on Gaza refugee camps

Dozens killed and wounded in Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli air raid in Jabalia refugee camp. [Ramez Mahmoud/AP Photo]
Published On 9 Oct 2023

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed and wounded in Israeli air raids on Jabalia refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry and the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

At least 493 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardments on the blockaded enclave since Saturday, according to a ministry death toll published earlier on Monday.

The Israeli air raids on Gaza came after Hamas fighters from the Strip launched a multi-front attack on Israel, killing at least 800 people and capturing dozens of others as hostages.

At the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, men clambered on a flattened building to pull an infant’s tiny body from the rubble, carrying it down through the crowd below amid still-smouldering remains of bombed buildings. The air raid left dozens of people killed and injured, according to the territory’s health ministry and WAFA.

As ambulances arrived at a hospital, workers ran out to haul in stretchers bearing the wounded. Inside, a man lay next to the shrouded body of his nephew, hysterical with grief, alternately striking the floor and embracing the corpse as he screamed.

Funeral processions wound down Gaza streets. In Rafah, in the south, men strode behind a body being carried on a bier, Palestinian and Hamas flags raised behind.

At the cemetery, a family buried Saad Lubbad, a boy killed in air raids. His body, wrapped in white, was passed down to be laid on a patterned cloth before burial.

Nasser Abu Quta said 19 members of his family including his wife were killed when an air raid hit their home, where they were huddling on the ground floor in Rafah.

There were no fighters in his building, he said. “This is a safe house, with children and women,” the 57-year-old Abu Quta told the Associated Press news agency by telephone.

Another strike in the same city early Monday killed 11, including women and children.

The densely populated enclave’s 2.3 million residents, many of them refugees descended from people who fled or were expelled from their homes during fighting when Israel was founded in 1948, have endured repeated bouts of war and Israeli air raids in the past.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the West mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City
Air strikes have damaged and blocked streets, making it harder for ambulances and rescue vehicles to reach bomb sites, according to residents and medics. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Mourners pray by the bodies of Salem Abu Quta family members, a Hamas fighter, during a funeral after they were killed in an Israeli strike on their house in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip
Mourners pray by the bodies of Salem Abu Quta family members, during a funeral after they were killed in an Israeli strike on their house in Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City
The civil defence said it could not cope with so many bomb sites, and asked for foreign rescue teams to help it save survivors trapped under rubble. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
People carry the body of a Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip
People carry the body of a Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Palestinian rescuers work at the site of Israeli strikes, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip
Palestinian rescuers work at the site of Israeli strikes, in Jabalia refugee camp. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
The rubble of the Yassin Mosque, destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, is seen at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City
The rubble of the Yassin Mosque, destroyed in an Israeli air strike, at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. [Hatem Moussa/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Palestinians carry a woman on a debris-strewn street in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, following a Hamas surprise attack, at Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City
Palestinians carry a woman on a debris-strewn street in the aftermath of Israeli strikes at Al-Shati refugee camp (also known as Beach refugee camp), in Gaza City. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
People carry the body of a Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip
People carry the body of a Palestinian killed in Israeli air raids in Jabalia refugee camp [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Mourners carry bodies of Salem Abu Quta family members, during a funeral after they were killed in an Israeli strike on their house in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip
Mourners carry the bodies of Salem Abu Quta family members during a funeral after they were killed in an Israeli strike on their house in Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]