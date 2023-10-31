Shopping, queuing for bread, looking for water: Life in Gaza City continues

In Pictures

With no respite from Israeli bombing, Gaza City residents continue to go on living a semblance of their daily routines.

People fill their plastic jerry cans with water from a barrel in Gaza City. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
By Abdelhakim Abu Riash
Published On 31 Oct 2023

Gaza City, Gaza – Another sleepless night, another heavy morning weighed down by the horrific aftermath of Israeli attacks.

Israeli forces have bombarded the besieged Gaza Strip from air, land and sea since October 7, killing thousands of people and leaving widespread destruction.

According to the government media office in Gaza, more than 18,000 tonnes of explosives have been dropped on the blockaded territory since the beginning of the Israeli assault.

For the past three weeks, “every kilometre inside the Gaza Strip received about 50 tonnes of explosives”, the media office said.

More than 8,500 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 3,500 children, according to Palestinian authorities. Another 1,870 people are missing under the rubble, among them 1,020 children.

The Israeli bombardment has levelled entire neighbourhoods, and targeted densely populated refugee camps.

In the Shati (Beach) refugee camp west of Gaza City, Ahmad Ghaben stood at a bombed-out site where homes used to stand.

“The whole area is gone,” he said. “Young and old have been killed. Abu Mohammed al-Jabari’s family, Abu Mohammed Abdelsamad’s family…all gone. The Hassouneh family had elderly sick people. Three missiles rained down on us.  Do they [Israel] think we’re an army? We’re all civilians here.”

Inside supermarkets, empty shelves have become commonplace after Israel imposed a total siege on the territory, severely restricting supplies of water, food, fuel and electricity, and limiting access to network connectivity.

Still, the streets of Gaza City, despite the strewn rubble from destroyed buildings, have not been deserted. Residents still go about their errands, looking for basic necessities such as clean water and bread, and joining long queues at bakeries.

Others searched for gas canisters to use for cooking, and some residents set up their wares on the side of the streets to sell.

The message is clear: the residents of Gaza are aware that life goes on, and are determined to live it.

Children sit next to their father while he sells mint leaves on top of crates in Gaza City. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
A group of men are using a horse-drawn cart to move their goods and furniture. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Israeli forces have struck at least 10 bakeries throughout the Gaza Strip since October 7. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
The bakeries still in service often have long waiting lines that snake down the block. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
A man carrying bags of bread walks home. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Many families have been forced to leave their homes because of the intense Israeli bombardment. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Gas canisters for cooking have been in high demand as Israel continues to block any aid convoys carrying fuel. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
More than 18,000 tonnes of explosives have been dropped on the Gaza Strip over the past three weeks, the government media office says. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Despite the strewn rubble from destroyed buildings, the streets of Gaza City have not yet been deserted. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Propaganda leaflets dropped by the Israeli air force on the Gaza Strip call on residents to surrender and say that Hamas is using them. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
A child peeks out between makeshift tents set up for displaced Palestinians at the grounds of the Shifa Hospital. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]