Israeli air raids have continued pounding Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, as Israel widens its attack on the besieged enclave.

The military campaign, now on its 25th day, has sparked growing international concern about Gaza’s 2.3 million people living under siege.

With a fierce urban war now feared as Israel’s tanks and armoured bulldozers drive through the rubble of Gaza’s shattered buildings, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari told Palestinian civilians to go south “to a safer area”.

But even in the border town of Rafah, people still struggle to find safety from Israeli bombardment, and even the basics amid shortages of food, water and medicine.