Hundreds rally in Israel’s Tel Aviv to demand release of hostages

Hamas seized approximately 220 people as hostages, according to Israeli officials. Four have since been released.

Israelis protesting at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv
A demonstrator pastes posters bearing pictures of Israeli captives held by Hamas [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Al Jazeera]
Published On 24 Oct 2023

Tel Aviv, Israel – Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in Tel Aviv, Israel, to demand that the Israeli government secure the release of hostages seized by Hamas in its October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Hamas fighters killed at least 1,400 people and kidnapped about 220 others in the attack, according to Israeli officials. Four hostages have since been released.

The demonstrators in Tel Aviv sang songs and held placards with pictures of those missing and feared kidnapped, and the words “Bring them home now”.

At one point, air raid sirens blasted, forcing people to run to the car pack below. Blasts were heard as the air defence systems kicked into action.

Miri Benami, a 44-year-old mother of Yosef Ohana, 24, who had attended the festival near where the attack on southern Israel occurred, says she has prayed that her son comes home.

She said the government had recently informed her that his status had been changed from missing to kidnapped.

Israelis protesting at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv
A demonstrator carrying a sign with a slogan that reads "Bring back the hostages". [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Al Jazeera]
Israelis protesting at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv
A demonstrator carrying a poster with pictures of a group of Israeli captives held by Hamas. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Al Jazeera]
Israelis protesting at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv
A protester blocked the street in front of the Israeli Ministry of Defence, as dozens demonstrated, demanding the liberation of Israeli hostages. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Al Jazeera]
Israelis protesting at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv
Families of Israeli captives in Gaza, holding banners and flags, gathered and demanded that the government bring back their family members. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Al Jazeera]
Israelis protesting at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv
Two protesters paste slogans on the wall of the Israeli Ministry of Defence building in Tel Aviv. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Al Jazeera]
Israelis protesting at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv
A person looks at the portraits of the Israeli captives held by Hamas in Gaza. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Al Jazeera]
Israelis protesting at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv
Tal Solomo joined the protest to demand the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Al Jazeera]
Israelis protesting at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv
Pictures were placed on the wall of the Israeli Ministry of Defence building in Tel Aviv. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Al Jazeera]
Israelis protesting at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv
Families of Israeli captives held by Hamas in Gaza, holding banners and flags. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Al Jazeera]
Israelis protesting at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv
Demonstrators block the main street in front of the Israeli Ministry of Defence. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Al Jazeera]
Israelis protesting at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv
Hundreds of people took part in the protest on Tuesday. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Al Jazeera]