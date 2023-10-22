Israeli air attacks continue to pound the Gaza Strip. On Saturday night, strikes hit a popular cafe in Khan Younis and a restaurant in a bustling market area as people were buying food, leaving several casualties.

Over the last 24 hours, the bombardment has intensified. The majority of casualties – along with those injured and brought to hospitals – are civilians, with a significant number of them being children and women.

Israel has warned more than one million residents of the northern part of Gaza to move south for their safety, and the United Nations says more than half the enclave’s population is now internally displaced.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians are believed to be trapped in and around Gaza City in the north, unwilling or unable to leave.