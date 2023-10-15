In Pictures

Tens of thousands rally around the world in solidarity with Palestine

Tens of thousands have marched in support of Palestinians in cities around the world calling for an end to Israeli bombing of Gaza.

Supporters of the Palestinian people hold a rally and march called a 'Day of Action for Palestine' as the conflict between Israeli and Hamas continues, near the White House in Washington, DC. [Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters]
Published On 15 Oct 2023

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in the US capital on Saturday, marching past the White House to chants of “Free Palestine” as the death toll continued to climb in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Across the country, Americans have held pro-Palestinian protests with crowds gathering in Los Angeles, New York and Dearborn, Michigan – home to one of the largest populations of Arabs and Arab diaspora in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, rallies took place in Manchester in northern England, Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland, and London, amid police warnings that anyone showing support for the armed group Hamas could face arrest. Protesters marching through the heart of the British capital were shadowed by a heavy police presence of more than 1,000 officers.

Demonstrations in support of Palestine also took place in Switzerland’s capital Geneva, in Turin – northwestern Italy, and in the Irish capital, Dublin.

In Morocco’s Rabat, thousands marched in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Protesters attend a pro-Palestinian demonstration in London on October 14, 2023. [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
People holding placards stop outside Downing Street during a 'March For Palestine', part of a pro-Palestinian national demonstration, in London, on October 14, 2023. [Adrian Dennis/AFP]
Thousands of demonstrators waving Palestinian flags and signs denouncing 'Israeli apartheid' march in support of Palestinians in Los Angeles on October 14, 2023. [David Swanson/AFP]
People waving Palestinian flags and signs march in support of Palestinians in Los Angeles. [David Swanson/AFP]
A protestor hold a scarf reading 'Palestine' during a demonstration in support of Palestinians, in Turin, northwestern Italy, on October 14, 2023. [Marco Bertonello/AFP]
Residents of Detroit and the Arab Community of Dearborn march in support of Palestinians on Saturday in Dearborn, Michigan. Dearborn is home to one of the largest populations of Arabs and Arab diaspora in the US, where many in the community have family and friends currently living in Gaza or elswhere in Palestine. [Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images]
Protesters hold a banner reading 'Free Palestine' during a rally in support of Palestinians in Geneva on October 14, 2023. [Fabrice Coffrini/AFP]
Supporters of Palestine protest in Times Square, New York on October 14, 2023. [Kena Betancur/AFP]
People demonstrate during a pro-Palestine rally in Washington, DC on October 14, 2023. [Daniel Slim/AFP]
A young boy waves his flag among others as people gather in central Sydney for a rally on Sunday, to support Palestinians in Gaza during the conflict between Israel and Hamas. [Rick Rycroft/AP Photo]
Demonstrators rally during a 'Stand with Palestine' march in solidarity with Gaza, in Dublin, Ireland, on October 15, 2023. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
Muslim women shout slogans during a rally supporting the Palestinians in Jakarta, Indonesia on October 15, 2023. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Thousands of Moroccans take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Rabat, Morocco on October 15, 2023. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]