Photos: Rohingya mark five years since the exodus to Bangladesh

Some 740,000 Rohingya refugees fled persecution in Myanmar in August 2017 only to live in dire conditions in Bangladesh.

Rohingya refugees
Rohingya refugees stand aside as an aid agency truck drives in to deliver supplies for the thousands of refugees in the makeshift camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 2017. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 25 Aug 2022

Rohingya refugees are marking the fifth anniversary of their mass exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh on Thursday, as the United States, the European Union and other Western nations pledged to continue supporting their pursuit of justice in international courts.

Bangladesh is hosting more than one million Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar over decades, including some 740,000 who crossed the border in August 2017 after the Myanmar military launched a “clearance operation” against them following attacks by a rebel group. The situation in Myanmar has worsened since a military takeover last year and attempts to send them back have failed.

In March, the US formally said the oppression of Rohingya in Myanmar amounted to “genocide” after authorities confirmed accounts of mass atrocities against civilians by Myanmar’s military in a widespread and systematic campaign against the ethnic minority. the mostly Muslim Rohingya face widespread discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where most are denied citizenship and many other rights.

The issue of the Rohingya crisis has gone to international courts where Myanmar has denied charges of any wrongdoing. But global powers are not satisfied with Myanmar’s position.

In a statement on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US remained “committed to advancing justice and accountability” for Rohingya and all people of Myanmar.

Separately, a joint statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU, and the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom and the US said they remained concerned by the UN fact-finding mission’s establishment of consistent patterns of serious human rights violations and abuses with “genocidal intent”.

Human Rights Watch said the anniversary should prompt concerned governments to do more to hold the military to account and secure justice and safety for the Rohingya across the region.

“Governments should mark the five-year anniversary of the devastating campaign against the Rohingya with a coordinated international strategy for accountability and justice that draws on Rohingya input,” said Elaine Pearson, acting Asia director at Human Rights Watch, in a statement.

Floods the area where Rohingya refugees
Floods in the area where Rohingya refugees set up a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar, August 2017. [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Rohingya refugees
Rohingya refugees, who were trapped on an island after heavy rain flooded the area, cross the rising river to higher ground, August 2017. [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Rohingya refugees
A Rohingya refugee holds her son and waits for her husband to return with an aid and supply package that he hopes to collect at a nearby distribution area in August 2017. The family have covered the few belongings that they were able to bring along with a plastic sheet to keep them dry from the rain and mud. [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Rohingya refugees
A Rohingya refugee boy carries his parcel of supplies at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp, which he received from an aid agency, August 2017. [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Rohingya refugees
A Rohingya family finds temporary shelter at a local school in Cox's Bazar after fleeing Rakhine State in Myanmar, August 2017. [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Rohingya refugees
Refugees, who have crossed into Bangladesh, find shelter for the night in a school before they continue their journey to the refugee camps located 40km (25 miles) away. [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Rohingya refugees
Pouring rain complicates aid distribution efforts in the muddy fields full of thousands of refugees desperate for food supplies, in Cox's Bazar, August 2017. [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Rohingya refugees
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar into the Teknaf area in Bangladesh, carry their belongings towards the nearest refugee camp 40km away, August 2017. [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Rohingya refugees
Rohingya refugees camps in Cox's Bazar, March 2018. [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]