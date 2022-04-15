In Pictures

Photos: Scores of Palestinians injured, arrested in Al-Aqsa raid

A member of the Israeli security forces lifts his baton on Friday. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Published On 15 Apr 2022

Israeli police have raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, with medics saying at least 152 Palestinians have been injured in the ensuing violence.

The Islamic endowment that runs the site said Israeli police entered in force before dawn on Friday, as thousands of worshippers were gathered at the mosque for pre-dawn prayers.

Videos circulating online showed Palestinians throwing rocks and police firing tear gas and stun grenades.

Others showed worshippers barricading themselves inside the mosque amid what appeared to be clouds of tear gas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent added that Israeli forces had hindered the arrival of ambulances and paramedics from reaching the mosque, as Palestinian media said dozens of injured worshippers remained trapped inside the compound.

Israeli police forces said they arrested at least 300 Palestinians during the latest escalation.

Palestinians and Israelis have witnessed an increase in violence over the past month, with Palestinian attackers targeting Israeli cities and Israeli forces stepping up raids, shootings and arrests across the illegally occupied West Bank.

The recent surge marks the deadliest wave of violence since 2016.

Palestinians clean the entrance to the Al-Aqsa mosque following attacks by Israeli security forces on Friday [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Palestinian demonstrators
Videos circulating online showed Palestinians throwing rocks and police firing tear gas and stun grenades. [Ahmad Gharbali/AFP]
Israeli security forces
Israeli security forces move in against Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Palestinian youths
Palestinian youths who took part in a protest at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound are arrested by Israeli security forces at the Mughrabi Gate. More than 152 people were wounded in fresh violence [Menahem Kahana/AFP]
Palestinians clean the al-Aqsa mosque
Palestinians clean the Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday after the raid by Israeli forces [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Palestinian protestors
Palestinians say that the latest outbreak of violence stems from frustration over Israeli policies towards them, and the continued occupation of the Palestinian territories, as well as weak Palestinian leadership. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Israeli security forces
Israeli security forces prevent Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa mosque compound to attend Friday prayers [Hazem Bader/AFP]
A Palestinian demonstrator
The recent surge marks the deadliest wave of violence since 2016. [Ahmad Gharbali/AFP]
An Israeli policewoman attends to a detained Palestinian protester
Israeli police forces said they arrested at least 300 Palestinians during the latest escalation. [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]