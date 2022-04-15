Photos: Scores of Palestinians injured, arrested in Al-Aqsa raid

Israeli police have raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, with medics saying at least 152 Palestinians have been injured in the ensuing violence.

The Islamic endowment that runs the site said Israeli police entered in force before dawn on Friday, as thousands of worshippers were gathered at the mosque for pre-dawn prayers.

Videos circulating online showed Palestinians throwing rocks and police firing tear gas and stun grenades.

Others showed worshippers barricading themselves inside the mosque amid what appeared to be clouds of tear gas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent added that Israeli forces had hindered the arrival of ambulances and paramedics from reaching the mosque, as Palestinian media said dozens of injured worshippers remained trapped inside the compound.

Israeli police forces said they arrested at least 300 Palestinians during the latest escalation.

Palestinians and Israelis have witnessed an increase in violence over the past month, with Palestinian attackers targeting Israeli cities and Israeli forces stepping up raids, shootings and arrests across the illegally occupied West Bank.

The recent surge marks the deadliest wave of violence since 2016.