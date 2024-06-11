Quito, Ecuador – When 19-year-old Carlos Javier Vega left home on February 2 in the southern city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, it was the last time his family would see him alive.

He and his cousin Eduardo Velasco had gone to meet a friend interested in buying a dog from them: Velasco’s pit bull had just given birth to a puppy.

But their red Chevrolet Aveo would never make it past a military checkpoint as they drove towards the meet-up spot at the Politecnica Salesiana University.

A few hours later, Ecuador’s military posted photos on Facebook of Vega and Velasco lying on the ground in bloodstained clothes, their faces blurred.

“Two terrorists arrested before attempting to attack military checkpoint,” read the first line of the caption, written in all capital letters.

What happened at the checkpoint would be the subject of national media attention, throwing an uncomfortable spotlight on President Daniel Noboa’s attempts to restore security in Ecuador.

In recent years, Ecuador has struggled with an influx of organised crime, transforming the country from one of the safest areas in Latin America to one with the highest murder rates.

Noboa, like his predecessor Guillermo Lasso, has responded by declaring a series of state of emergencies, including a new one last month.

Those declarations allow Noboa to increase the military’s presence throughout Ecuador and expand its powers, as well as suspend certain civil liberties.

But human rights advocates warn that the increased militarisation could lead to human rights violations, not to mention deadly consequences for civilians like Vega.

Vega’s mother, Laura Ipanaque, still struggles to understand why the soldiers in Guayaquil took her son’s life.

“I still cannot find sense in what they did,” she told Al Jazeera.