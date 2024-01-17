The Take: Ecuador’s president declared a war on gangs. Can it succeed?
President Daniel Noboa’s crackdown on gangs has curbed violence in Ecuador – but has the country become a narco-state?
Ecuador is experiencing unprecedented levels of violence. The most visible attack was on a TV station during a live broadcast last week. President Daniel Noboa says the country is in a state of war with gangs. But is it one that he can win?
In this episode:
- Alessandro Rampietti (@rampietti), Al Jazeera English correspondent for the Andes
- Marcel Mettelsiefen (@marcelmettelsiefen), Director, Ecuador: A Narco State
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, David Enders and Sonia Bhagat with our host Malika Bilal. Sarí el-Khalili and Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
