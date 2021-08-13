Live
Economy|Space
Bloomberg

Lost time in space: Boeing Starliner launch faces another delay

The United States aerospace firm has faced multiple delays in getting its Starliner capsule up and running.

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is facing yet another delay, dealing a blow to the firm's efforts to convince United States space agency NASA that its craft can safely and reliably ferry crews to the International Space Station [File: NASA/Getty Images North America]
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is facing yet another delay, dealing a blow to the firm's efforts to convince United States space agency NASA that its craft can safely and reliably ferry crews to the International Space Station [File: NASA/Getty Images North America]
By Ryan BeeneBloomberg
13 Aug 2021

Boeing Co. said it will remove its Starliner spacecraft from a rocket for a deeper examination of the craft’s propulsion system valves after it scrubbed a planned launch last week.

Four of the 13 valves in the Starliner’s propulsion system remain closed and will undergo a “deeper-level troubleshooting” at Boeing’s Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility, the company said Friday in a statement. Boeing, NASA and the United Launch Alliance plan to determine a new launch date after the issue is resolved, it said.

A rocket with Boeings CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard was rolled out to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in the United States on August 2, before problems with the propulsion system forced Boeing to delay its planned August 3 launch [File: Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images]

The setback is yet another blow to Boeing’s efforts to convince NASA its craft can safely and reliably ferry crews to the International Space Station. The move could result in a lengthy delay for the Starliner’s next test flight given the busy schedule for United Launch Alliance, which makes the Atlas V, and a shortage of available docking ports at the space station.

“Mission success in human spaceflight depends on thousands of factors coming together at the right time,” said John Vollmer, Starliner vice president and program manager. “We’ll continue to work the issue from the Starliner factory and have decided to stand down for this launch window to make way for other national priority missions.”

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Federal judge leaves US evictions moratorium in place

In this January 13, 2021, file photo, tenants&#39; rights advocates demonstrate in Boston [File: Michael Dwyer/AP Photo]

US announces new Iran sanctions, targeting Omani ‘broker’

Officials at talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria on June 20, 2021 [EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via Reuters]

Plans for talks to end Venezuela political impasse hit snag

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (pictured) said he will send his son Nicolas Maduro Guerra and National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez to Mexico to represent his government during the talks [File: Bloomberg]

‘COVID-zero’ China, jobs galore, and a woman rises as Cuomo falls

Both Elcy Gomez (left) and her daughter, Mariela Alfaro Serna (right), have struggled to make ends meet through informal work during the coronavirus pandemic in Bogota, Colombia, as many women in Latin America see the economic gains they made over the past three decades erased during the COVID-19 crisis [Megan Janetsky/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Taliban nears Kabul as major cities fall in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters drive an Afghan National Army vehicle through a street in Kandahar [AFP]

Taliban captures Afghan commander Ismail Khan after fall of Herat

Afghan commander and former mujahideen leader Ismail Khan addresses a gathering at his house in Herat [AFP]

WHO scientist puts COVID lab leak theory back under spotlight

Peter Ben Embarek, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), arrives at the airport in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on February 10, 2021 [Aly Song/Reuters]

10 maps to understand Afghanistan