Live
Economy|Business and Economy

After long ban, Boeing 737 MAX tests its wings in China: Report

A 737 MAX test plane left Seattle last week to conduct a test flight in China, a key market where it remains grounded.

Boeing has said it hopes to receive approval in China before year-end [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]
Boeing has said it hopes to receive approval in China before year-end [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]
11 Aug 2021

A Boeing 737 MAX test plane took to the skies in China as the United States manufacturer looks to end a nearly two-and-a-half-year regulatory grounding of the model in the key travel market.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed a 737 MAX 7 test plane taking off from Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport at 9:24am (01:24 GMT) on Wednesday, with no destination listed, flying in a south-easterly direction.

The flight tracking was incomplete, but photos on Chinese aviation blogs showed it landed at Zhoushan Putuoshan Airport, about 150 km (93 miles) to the south, which industry sources told the Reuters news agency was the expected destination.

Boeing has a 737 MAX completion plant in Zhoushan to install interiors and paint aircraft liveries.

The 737 MAX test plane left Seattle last week and arrived in Shanghai on August 7 after refuelling stops in Honolulu and Guam. Reuters reported last week it was due for its first test flight in China on August 11 if all went well.

Boeing said it was continuing to work with global regulators as they complete their validation processes on the model and declined to comment specifically on the test flight in China.

After flight testing, China’s regulator is expected to issue an aircraft evaluation report and put it out for comment before pilot training can begin, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

About 30 airlines and 175 countries have allowed the 737 MAX to return to service following a nearly two-year safety ban after crashes five months apart killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into a financial crisis since compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing’s 737 MAX remains grounded in China, where trade tensions between Washington and Beijing have cut off sales for years, although Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said last month he still expected the 737 MAX to win approval before year-end.

China’s aviation regulator previously issued three requirements for the 737 MAX’s return to service: certified design changes, sufficient pilot training, and definitive findings from the crash investigations.

Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to Chinese buyers. For years, simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing have caused uncertainty.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

China’s anti-corruption watchdog eyes new target: alcohol

In recent weeks China has moved to clamp down on a host of sectors seen as contributing to societal problems [File: Goh Hai Hin/AFP/Getty Images]

Alleged abuses linked to China’s ‘Belt and Road’ projects: report

When the Lower Sesan 2 hydroelectric dam was completed in 2018, it flooded vast areas upstream of the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok Rivers, two tributaries of the Mekong River, displacing thousands of people [File: Ly Lay/ AFP]

Oil climbs on bet demand will hold up despite Delta variant surge

The latest surge of the coronavirus in Asia, where many countries are lagging behind with vaccination rates, is inflicting a blow on fuel consumption [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]

To the moon? Bitcoin roars back, fuelling $100,000 predictions

Bitcoin, the world&#39;s largest cryptocurrency, is up four weeks straight and is on pace for its second monthly advance, sparking predictions it could hit $100,000 at some point [File: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Taliban seizes eighth Afghan provincial capital in five days

Taliban fighters inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul [Mohammad Asif Khan/AP Photo]

Free speech vs Islamophobia: A teenager fuels debate in France

The Mila affair, as it is widely known, has become highly politicised in France and raised major questions about free speech, as well as the treatment of the country&#39;s minority Muslim population [Joel Saget/AFP]

Lionel Messi signs two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Messi will wear the number 30 as revealed in a video by the club, the number he had when he began his professional career at Barcelona between 2004-2006 [Yves Herman/Reuters]

Canadian jailed for 11 years on spying charges in China

Canadian businessman Michael Spavor has been jailed for 11 years on spying charges by a Chinese court [File: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]