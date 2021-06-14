Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Oil holds near multi-year highs as vaccine rollout pushes demand

Americans are becoming more comfortable meeting friends, returning to offices and attending large events, as per a survey.

OPEC+ needs to open the taps to keep up with rising oil demand [File: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg]
OPEC+ needs to open the taps to keep up with rising oil demand [File: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg]
14 Jun 2021

Oil prices held near multi-year highs on Monday, underpinned by an improved outlook for demand as increased COVID-19 vaccinations help lift travel curbs.

Brent crude was up 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $72.83 by 01:23 GMT. It rose 1.1 percent last week and hit the highest since May 2019 of $73.09 on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate was also up 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $71.05 a barrel, after reaching the highest since October 2018 at $71.24 on Friday and rising 1.9 percent on the week.

Americans are becoming increasingly comfortable meeting friends, going back to workplaces, and attending large-scale events, according to a CBS News survey, as US daily air travellers topped two million for the first time since the pandemic began.

Vehicle traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels in North America and much of Europe and more planes are in the air as lockdowns and other restrictions are being eased, driving three weeks of gains for the oil benchmarks.

Open the taps

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, needs to increase output to meet recovering demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Friday.

The OPEC+ group has been restraining production to support prices after the pandemic wiped out demand in 2020.

“OPEC+ needs to open the taps to keep the world oil markets adequately supplied,” the IEA said.

Goldman Sachs said last week it expected Brent to rise to $80 per barrel mid-year as the rollout of inoculations boosts economic activity around the world.

US oil rigs rose by six to 365, the highest since April 2020, energy services company Baker Hughes Co said in its weekly report.

It was the biggest weekly increase of oil rigs in a month, as drilling companies sought to benefit from rising demand.

Crude has digested a lot of incremental, bullish news during the past week, with the US and Europe reopening, according to Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights. Prices could creep higher across the coming weeks but “at a more gradual pace,” with the market awaiting fresh momentum, Hari said.

Traders are also tracking talks in Vienna this week between Iran and world powers to revive a nuclear accord, potentially allowing US sanctions on the nation’s crude exports to be lifted. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has cast doubt on the chances of reviving the pact before citizens elect a new president on June 18. Ebrahim Raisi, the hardline cleric widely tipped to replace President Hassan Rouhani, said that he’ll continue the negotiations if elected, but he will not treat them as a major national concern.

Traders remained optimistic about the scope for further gains, according to weekly data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Money managers have boosted their WTI bets to the most bullish in about three years.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from Economy

Tesla chief Elon Musk tweets and Bitcoin jumps, again

Elon Musk&#39;s comments have whipsawed Bitcoin and other digital currencies in the past few months [File: Maja Hitij/Getty Images]

UK-EU sausage spat sizzles on final day of G7 summit

The dispute concerns post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland [Stefan Rousseau/Reuters]

What have the G7 countries agreed on vaccines, climate and taxes?

A woman takes a photo of a G7 sign beside an Extinction Rebellion flag in St Ives, Cornwall during the G7 summit [Daniel Leak-Olivas/AFP]

Paraguay publishes names of the vaccinated to stop COVID cheaters

Healthcare workers administer doses of the AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccines, provided through the COVAX initiative, at the Barrio Obrero Public Hospital in Asuncion, Paraguay, on Friday, March 26, 2021 [Bloomberg]
Most Read

Israel swears in new government, ending Netanyahu’s 12-year rule

Israel&#39;s parliament has voted in favor of a new coalition government, formally ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu&#39;s 12-year rule [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]

World reacts to new government in Israel, end of Netanyahu era

Benjamin Netanyahu&#39;s long reign officially ended after the Knesset, Israel&#39;s parliament, approved with a thin 60-59 majority vote a coalition cobbled together by centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid and ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Myanmar’s detained Aung San Suu Kyi to face Naypyidaw court

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar&#39;s overthrown leader and most popular politician, will hear the first testimony against her in a trial that starts on Monday [File: Stringer/AFP]

Euro 2020: Eriksen ‘was gone’ before being resuscitated

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline [Wolfgang Rattay/Pool/AP Photo]