Live
Economy|European Union
Bloomberg

EU, Chinese leaders to announce hard-fought investment deal

The deal addresses complaints by the EU and US about China’s industrial subsidies and forced technology transfers.

The proposed EU-China trade deal would give foreign investors greater access to China's transport and telecommunications industries, while Chinese firms will be able to benefit from Europe's energy markets [File: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg]
The proposed EU-China trade deal would give foreign investors greater access to China's transport and telecommunications industries, while Chinese firms will be able to benefit from Europe's energy markets [File: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg]
By 
Jonathan Stearns
Bloomberg
30 Dec 2020

European Union and Chinese leaders are poised to announce a hard-fought agreement to expand opportunities in China for foreign investors.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, who chairs the bloc’s summits, plan to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a video conference on Wednesday to signal the successful completion of negotiations begun in 2013 on an EU-China investment pact, according to officials in Brussels.

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, which currently holds the EU’s six-month rotating presidency, will also join the discussion, two of the officials said. The video conference is due to start at 1 p.m. Central European Time, Michel said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been on the forefront of negotiations on the EU-China investment deal [File: Rolf Schulten/Bloomberg]
The deal aims primarily to expand access to the Chinese market for foreign investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. The accord also tackles underlying Chinese policies deemed by Europe and the U.S. to be market-distorting: industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.

“We need to rebalance the economic and investment relationship with China,” Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president in charge of economic matters at the commission, the EU’s executive arm, told Bloomberg Television on Dec. 18. “Currently Europe is substantially more open to Chinese investments than China is to the EU’s investments.”

Human Rights

The planned announcement on Wednesday will represent a high-level political blessing to the investment agreement, which will also cover environmental sustainability. Both sides plan to put the finishing touches on it over the coming months.

The accord will then need the approval of the European Parliament, where some voices have expressed objections as a result of alleged human-rights violations in China. The deal includes Chinese pledges on labor standards meant to address such concerns, including in relation to ratification of related United Nations-backed conventions, according to EU officials, who asked not to be identified because of the continuing preparations.

The incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Joe Biden has also signaled reservations, at least about the timing of the agreement. Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to Biden, on Dec. 22 urged “early consultations with our European partners on our common concerns about China’s economic practices.”

The EU says its deal with China will help to foster the renewal of transatlantic cooperation, which has been shaken over the past four years by the “America First” agenda of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Deal Highlights

Following are some of the Chinese concessions to European investors in the agreement, according to an EU official:

  • Chinese market opening: improved access across industries including air-transport services, where joint-venture requirements for computer-reservation systems are being removed, and new opportunities in sectors including clean vehicles, cloud services, financial services and health
  • Chinese state-owned enterprises: non-discrimination commitment when state owned enterprises are buyers of services
  • Chinese subsidies: enhanced transparency, notably for services
  • Chinese forced technology transfers: prohibited

While the accord largely commits the EU to maintain its relative openness to Chinese investors, according to the European official, the deal offers greater access for them to the bloc’s:

  • energy wholesale and retail markets (but excluding trading platforms)
  • renewable-energy markets (with a 5% cap at the level of EU countries and a reciprocity mechanism)
Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Asia investors bet on 2021 rebound, sending shares to record high

Japan's Nikkei share average has risen nearly 16 percent in 2020 [File: Issei Kato/Reuters]

Trump’s bid for $2,000 stimulus cheques stalls in US Senate

US President Donald Trump's last-minute push for bigger cheques divides Republicans [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Unemployed US workers won’t see benefits gap despite Trump delay

About 14 million Americans have been receiving benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programmes that were recently extended [File: Patrick T Fallon/Bloomberg]

Fuel or flour? Lebanon to ration $2bn in subsidies, PM says

Lebanon's outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab told Reuters news agency in a recent interview that he hoped for an agreement by February on a plan to cut subsidy spending while supporting the poor [File: Dalati Nohra/Reuters]
Most Read

At least seven killed as strong earthquake rattles Croatia

Damaged buildings in Petrinja, some 50kms from Zagreb, after it was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday. At least 7 people were killed [Denis Lovrovic/AFP]

Nashville bomber gave away car, home before Christmas Day attack

In this photo provided by the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI and ATF Evidence Response Teams process the scene, Monday, December 28, 2020, of the Christmas Day blast in Nashville, Tenn. The teams are searching for evidence to assist in the ongoing investigation. (FBI/ATF via AP)

ICC awards: Fans baffled as no Pakistan player makes the cut

No players from Pakistan managed to win any of the 10 individual awards or make it to the Test, One-Day International or T20 team of the decade [File: Jon Super via Reuters]

North Korea prepares for key party congress as challenges mount

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing for a rare party congress, which will take place in early January [KCNA/via Reuters]