Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

China to leapfrog US as world’s biggest economy by 2028: Report

China is expected to overtake the US as the world’s biggest economy five years ahead of earlier predictions, a think-tank said.

The CEBR said China's 'skilful management of the pandemic', with its strict early lockdown, and hits to long-term growth in the West meant China's relative economic performance had improved [File: Isabel Infantes/AFP]
The CEBR said China's 'skilful management of the pandemic', with its strict early lockdown, and hits to long-term growth in the West meant China's relative economic performance had improved [File: Isabel Infantes/AFP]
26 Dec 2020

China will overtake the United States to become the world’s biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the COVID-19 pandemic, a think-tank said.

“For some time, an overarching theme of global economics has been the economic and soft power struggle between the United States and China,” the Centre for Economics and Business Research said in an annual report published on Saturday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding economic fallout have certainly tipped this rivalry in China’s favour.”

The CEBR said China’s “skilful management of the pandemic”, with its strict early lockdown, and hits to long-term growth in the West meant China’s relative economic performance had improved.

China looked set for the average economic growth of 5.7 percent a year from 2021-25 before slowing to 4.5 percent a year from 2026-30.

While the United States was likely to have a strong post-pandemic rebound in 2021, its growth would slow to 1.9 percent a year between 2022 and 2024, and then to 1.6 percent after that.

Japan would remain the world’s third-biggest economy, in dollar terms, until the early 2030s when it would be overtaken by India, pushing Germany down from fourth to fifth.

The United Kingdom, currently the fifth-biggest economy by the CEBR’s measure, would slip to sixth place from 2024.

However, despite a hit in 2021 from its exit from the European Union’s single market, the British gross domestic product (GDP) in dollars was forecast to be 23 percent higher than France’s by 2035, helped by the UK’s lead in the increasingly important digital economy.

Europe accounted for 19 percent of output in the top 10 global economies in 2020 but that will fall to 12 percent by 2035, or lower if there is an acrimonious split between the EU and the UK, the CEBR said.

It also said the pandemic’s impact on the global economy was likely to show up in higher inflation, not slower growth.

“We see an economic cycle with rising interest rates in the mid-2020s,” it said, posing a challenge for governments which have borrowed massively to fund their response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“But the underlying trends that have been accelerated by this point to a greener and more tech-based world as we move into the 2030s.”

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Rouhani defends COVID vaccine efforts amid US pressure

Iran has reported more than one million coronavirus cases, including at least 54,000 deaths, since February. [File: Iranian Presidency/AFP]

Kill the bill? Here is what might happen to US COVID aid measure

US President Donald Trump faces several options as to what to do with the US COVID relief legislation passed by Congress [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Small businesses surviving COVID, Brexit trade and tracking Santa

For 65 years, NORAD has tracked Kris Kringle's merry progress as he flies around the world in his sleigh delivering toys [File: Henning Bagger/EPA-EFE]

British pound slips below multi-year high after Brexit deal

Surging cases of COVID-19 and uncertainties about the effects of the UK's trade deal with the EU could keep the British pound and its economy under pressure, analysts say [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Trump defends veto of massive US defence spending bill

US President Donald Trump objects to language in the bill that would impede his ability to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, South Korea and Germany, among other things [File: Brendan Smialowski/AFP]

Biden slams Trump for refusing to sign COVID relief bill

Food is loaded as drivers in their vehicles wait in line on arrival at a 'Let's Feed LA County' food distribution hosted by the Los Angeles Food Bank on December 4, 2020, in Hacienda Heights, California [Frederic J Brown/AFP]

Which countries have reported new variants of COVID-19?

French authorities confirmed the country's first case of the virus variant that prompted strict new lockdown measures in the UK and global travel restrictions [File: Michel Euler/AP Photo]

Uganda halts campaigning for January 14 vote in several districts

Singer and presidential candidate Bobi Wine had rallies scheduled in Kampala next week [Getty Images]