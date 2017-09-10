Overnight fame comes with a price for an unlikely fashion designer in China who thinks she is the next Coco Chanel.

After posting her eccentric designs on Weibo, China's largest social media site, Fairy becomes an overnight internet celebrity.

But fame comes at a price for this misunderstood fashion misfit, as she quickly becomes a target for cyberbullies.

Filmmaker Rongfei Guo befriends Fairy and joins the unlikely designer's very first fashion show, as well as a foray into Shanghai's fashion scene.

Source: Al Jazeera