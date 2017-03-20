An Iraqi former secret agent searches for his teenage son who disappeared on a sinking refugee boat headed for Greece.

It's been a year since Jamal's youngest son vanished without a trace.

Equipped with the skills he gained from Saddam Hussein's secret service, Jamal must reconstruct his son's last known steps taken during the height of the refugee crisis.

The search takes Jamal from Turkey to Greece but key information is shrouded in bureaucracy and ambiguity. And now the clock is ticking with an offer of relocation for the rest of his family to Europe.

Will Jamal's search for his son, Bakeer, get him the answers that can help his family to move forward?





Source: Al Jazeera