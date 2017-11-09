UN issues warning millions could die in Yemen if the Saudi-led coalition does not lift its blockade.

"Millions will die" - that is the stark warning from the UN humanitarian chief over the crisis in Yemen. Out of sight and out of mind for most of the world, millions of children, mothers and fathers are struggling to find food.

Now the UN warns that Yemen could face the largest famine the world has seen for many decades. It is urging the Saudi-led coalition to end its devastating blockade and allow aid into the country.

So what are world leaders doing to stop this catastrophe?

Presenter: Jane Dutton

Guests:

Akshaya Kumar - Deputy UN Director, Human Rights Watch, and ex-Adjunct Professor, Georgetown University Law Centre

Hussain Al Bukhaiti - Journalist and ex-Editor, News of Yemen website.

Helen Lackner - London Middle East Institute, SOAS, University of London

Source: Al Jazeera News