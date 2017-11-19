Palestinian leaders have threatened to end all communication with the US government over PLO office closure.

Over the past 50 years, since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, there have been countless talks, negotiations and United Nations resolutions.

The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) has been at the forefront of peace talks over the years.

But now US President Donald Trump's administration says it will shut down the PLO's office in Washington, DC. That is in response to Palestinian efforts to raise the issue of Israel's occupation at the International Criminal Court.

And if the US goes ahead with its plans, Palestinians say they will end all communication with Washington.

But what will this move mean for Trump's Middle East peace plan?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Qais Abdel Karim - PLO member

Hillary Mann Leverett - Former White House national security and state department official

Ian Black - Visiting senior fellow at the Middle East Centre, London School of Economics

Source: Al Jazeera News