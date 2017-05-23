Donald Trump says he is committed to finding a peace deal for Israel and the Palestinians.

Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have touted a strong friendship since well before the 2016 US elections.

Trump's trip to the Middle East could be seen as showcasing that relationship.

He is the first US president to visit the Western Wall while in office. That sparked controversy as it's a Jewish holy site on disputed territory.

Trump also headed to Bethlehem to meet president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

Their talks centred on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Trump has repeatedly said he hopes to reopen negotiations.

But does Trump have a peace plan? And could he succeed where others have failed?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Yossni Beilin - Former Israeli negotatior at the Oslo Peace Accords

Majed Bamya - Palestininan diplomat

Nathan Thrall - International Crisis Group

Source: Al Jazeera