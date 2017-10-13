Turkish troops have crossed the border into Idlib province, in a move Ankara says it is to enforce a de-escalation zone.

About 100 Turkish soldiers have moved into Syria's Idlib province in a convoy of armoured vehicles.

Ankara says it is to enforce a de-escalation zone in the war-torn country as part of a deal with Iran and Russia.

But there are suspicions Turkey's real motive is to stop the Kurds extending their territory in the region.

And there is also the matter of a group with former ties to al Qaeda - Hay'et Tahrir al Sham - which controls much of Idlib and is vowing to fight to the death.

What does Turkey's involvement mean for the war in Syria and can it help bring unity?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Marwan Kabalan - director of policy analysis at the Doha Institute

Metin Gurcan - columnist at Al Monitor's Turkey Pulse

Douglas Ollivant - senior national security fellow at the New America think tank

